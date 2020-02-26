Kashvee Gautam Creates History; Picks Up 10 Wickets In An ODI And Bags A Hat-trick Too

Chandigarh speedster Kashvee Gautam etched her name in history books as she picked up 10 wickets in U-19 One-Day game against Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday. Not only this, but Gautam also picked up a hat-trick on her way to help Chandigarh register a massive victory of 161 runs over Arunachal Pradesh. Gautam ended the match with figures of 10 wickets for 12 runs off her 4.5 overs. BCCI tweeted a video of Gautam's brilliant spell:

Hat-trick ✅

10 wickets in a one-day game ✅

49 runs with the bat ✅

Leading from the front ✅



4.5-1-12-10! 👌👌



Kashvee Gautam stars as Chandigarh beat Arunachal Pradesh in the @paytm Women’s Under 19 One Day Trophy. 👏👏 #U19Oneday



Scorecard 👉👉 https://t.co/X8jDMMh5PS pic.twitter.com/GWUW9uUgtF — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) February 25, 2020

Kashvee Gautam's all-round performance

After winning the toss, Chandigarh chose to bat first and set up a total of 186 off their 50 overs. Kashvee Gautam, who also captains the U-19 side, top-scored for her side as notched up 49 runs off 68 deliveries. Taking the field in the second innings, skipper Gautam rattled the Arunachal Pradesh batting line up dismissing the entire team for just 25 runs under 9 overs. Netizens were awestruck by Kashvee Gautam's match-winning performance. Here are a few of those reactions:

Wow!!!

Kyaa inswingers hai...

👏👏👏 — Rahul Jain (@rjain3) February 26, 2020

Congratulations to Kashvee Gautam to be part of Unique club 💐💐 — KavyaKumar (@YoungIndian9) February 25, 2020

Congratulations and keep the momentum going forward best of luck for your future☀️ — srinivas seenu (@sriniva88343689) February 25, 2020

Best bowling action i had never swwn before like that superb — Abhishek yadav (@Abhishe23844301) February 26, 2020

