Here's What Kane Williamson Said About India After New Zealand Won The First Test Match

After thumping a 10-wicket victory over India, captain Kane Williamson called his team’s win outstanding while also stating that India is a strong side. Hosts New Zealand thrashed India by 10 wickets at the Basin Reverse on Monday to go 1-0 ahead in the two-match series. New Zealand came up with a fine batting display to pile up 348 and effectively push the world number one Test side out of the game by taking a mammoth lead of 183 runs.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Williamson heaped praises over his team's overall performance and said that batting effort from the lower-order in the first innings played a big role in the game. Furthermore, the skipper was all praises for Kyle Jamieson who has been brilliant throughout the summer with the white ball as well.

“It was an outstanding effort over a space of 4 days. We know how strong this India team is all over the world. The effort that went into the first innings to get the ball in the right areas for long periods of time did help. With the bat to get what was a very competitive total on a surface which offered something throughout the game was very important,” said Kane Williamson.

“The lower-order runs are very important to get some sort of a handy lead. It was brilliant, the wicket. We didn’t know what to expect looking at it the day before. The grass cover did brown off. The bowling attack was brilliant. We were able to get some swing thanks to the ground being windy. Kyle Jamieson has been brilliant throughout the summer with the white ball as well. He contributed in a number of ways. A great debut for him," he added

India displayed a poor performance with the bat throughout the match at Basin Reserve as they managed to score just 165 runs in the first innings and 191 in the second innings. New Zealand, who had scored 348 runs in the first innings, only needed nine runs in their second innings to win the match. The hosts chased down the total in just 1.4 overs and handed the visitors their first defeat in the World Test Championship.

READ: AU W vs SL W Dream11 prediction, team, playing 11s and all Women's T20 WC match details

READ: Virat Kohli reasons out defeat against Kiwis, highlights 'lack of competitiveness

Virat Kohli Highlights 'lack Of Competitiveness' by the team

Addressing the post-match press conference, the skipper reasoned out the loss and highlighted the poor show with the bat in the first innings.

"This is a game where we did not show enough competitiveness. In the past, we have known that we have played good cricket even when we have lost and we have been in the game. I think we let ourselves down massively in the first innings with the bat," Kohli said.

READ: Can't help if people make big deal out of one loss: Virat Kohli

READ: OMN vs QAT Dream11 prediction, team, playing 11 and all ACC T20 match details