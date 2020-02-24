Scott Styris Suggests Virat Kohli & Co. To Go With This Player In The Must-win 2nd Test

Scott Styris suggested one change in the Indian team after they had suffered a 10-wicket loss against New Zealand in the first Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Monday. By the virtue of this loss, Virat Kohli & Co.'s seven-match unbeaten run in red-ball cricket was halted which was also their first defeat in the ongoing edition of the ICC World Test Championship.

Scott Styris' suggestion for the 2nd Test

Scott Styris had a suggestion to give as a part of his post-match analysis. He said that Shubman Gill is a special talent who India are leaving out unnecessarily and that the young batsman could be the mainstay along with skipper Virat Kohli for the next 10 years for this batting line-up for India.

'No shame and harm in accepting the defeat': Virat Kohli

After the loss, Indian skipper Virat Kohli said that there is no shame and harm in accepting the defeat and added that the team will come out much better in the next game after accepting this loss.

"We have to understand that we were not at our best in the game and there is no shame and harm in accepting that. Only when we accept this, we will come out in the next game with a much better mindset and much better competitiveness that we have shown as a team. That is the representation of the Test team," he said.

Winner Takes It All

As New Zealand have already drawn the first blood, Team India would settle for nothing less than a win when both the teams lock horns in the second and final Test at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on February 29. It is a must-win contest for the top-ranked side as a stalemate or even a washout would mean that they end up losing the series. Meanwhile, the hosts would be looking to add insult to injury by coming out on top once again.

