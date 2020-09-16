KE Vs MAK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Shpageeza Cricket League Final Live

Kabul Eagles will face Mis Ainak Knights in the final of the Shpageeza Cricket League, which will be played in the Kabul International Cricket Stadium. The match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, September 16 at 2:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our KE vs MAK match prediction, KE vs MAK Dream11 team and the probable KE vs MAK playing 11.

KE vs MAK live: KE vs MAK Dream11 prediction and preview

Defending champions Mis Ainak Knights take on the formidable Kabul Eagles in the final of the Shpageeza Cricket League. Kabul Eagles have dominated the tournament with only a single defeat in their journey to the finals. Mis Ainak Knights also have fared well in their title defence with consistent performances. The two teams squared off twice in the tournament, once in the group stage and also in the Qualifiers. Kabul Eagles will have a psychological advantage going into the game as they have come on top in both their previous encounters against Mis Ainak Knights.

Both teams have high-profile players in their ranks and the final promises to be an exciting contest to watch. The Knights have Mohammad Nabi in their line-up and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman is a part of Eagles, but they have not made an appearance in the league owing to their CPL 2020 and IPL 2020 commitments. However, players with experience of international cricket like Mohammad Shahzad, Dalwat Zadran, Shapoor Zadran, Samiullah Shenwar and Azmatullah Omarzai will be a part of the Shpagzeega Cricket League final.

KE vs MAK Dream11 prediction: Squads for the KE vs MAK Dream11 team

KE vs MAK Dream11 prediction: KE vs MAK Dream11 team: KE squad

Mohammad Ishaq Rahimi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Noor-Ali-Zadran, Younas-Ahmadzai, Rahmanullah Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Reyaz Hassain, Abdul Rahim Mangal, Wasim Akram, Nangeyalia Kharote, Samiullah Shenwari, Abdullah Naib, Farmanullah, Ihsanullah Ihsan, Sharifullah Ahmadzai, Khial Ahmadzai, Nijat Masood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Ziaur Rahman-Akbar, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi

KE vs MAK Dream11 prediction: KE vs MAK Dream11 team: MAK squad

Abdullah Mazari, Abdul Baqi, Abdul Rahman, Abidullah Taniwal, Afsar Zazai, Bahar Shinwari, Bilal, Dawlat Zadran, Ghamai Zadran, Hanif Zardan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ibrahim, Jamshid Khan, Mohammadullah Hamkar, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Shahzad, Najeeb Tarakai, Noor Ahmad, Pakhtoon Sarfaraz, Sediqullah Pacha, Shahidullah, Shapoor Zadran, Shahidullah Kamal

KE vs MAK Dream11 prediction: KE vs MAK Dream11 top picks

Mohammad Shahzad

Dawlat Zadran

Azmatullah Omarzai

KE vs MAK Dream11 prediction: KE vs MAK Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Shahzad (Captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batsmen: Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ghamai Zadran, Noor-Ali-Zadran, Bahar Shinwari

All-rounders: Shahidullah Kamal, Azmatullah Omarzai (Vice-captain)

Bowlers: Dawlat Zadran, Nangeyalia Kharote, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi

KE vs MAK Dream11 prediction

KE start off as favourites to win the match considering their performance in the tournament and their record against MAK.

Please note that the above KE vs MAK Dream11 prediction, KE vs MAK Dream11 team and probable KE vs MAK playing 11 are based on our own analysis. The KE vs MAK match prediction and KE vs MAK Dream11 team do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Afghanistan Cricket Board Twitter