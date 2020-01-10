Kedar Jadhav Reveals Salman Khan's Special Gift In Sneakpeek Video Of Pune House

India cricketer Kedar Jadhav gave a sneak peek into his Pune residence in a recent video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official website. Jadhav, who plays for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), takes a tour of his house while showing his memorabilia and other favourite spots. He also revealed a gift from Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who is his close friend.

Kedar Jadhav hails from Pune and gave Indian supporters a detailed insight of the house in a video posted by BCCI on their official website called the ‘Pune Tales: Sneak peek of Kedar Jadhav's house.’ Jadhav started with the lawn, which is his favourite area of the house. The middle-order batsman said that he is fond of greenery and nature and generally spends a lot of time in the lawn when he is at home. Kedar Jadhav then moved to a place where he spends time with family and friends and also where he watches television. He then showed a fan drawn picture of him framed on a wall, while he also has a picture of him playing a pull shot mounted on it.

Salman Khan gifted Kedar Jadhav gym equipment

Kedar Jadhav then showed his memorabilia collection, calling his IPL and India-won Player of the Match awards as a prestigious part of his life. Jadhav then showcased an area of the house which he specifically created for his daughter, which sports a treehouse for her, where she spends time after school. Jadhav also showed gym equipment gifted to him by Salman Khan, who is is the cricketer's favourite Indian actor.

IPL: Kedar Jadhav to return for CSK

Kedar Jadhav will play for the Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming IPL 2020. The Maharashtra batsman has been with the franchise for the past two seasons and has played 15 matches for the franchise so far. Jadhav has had a mixed IPL career, scoring 1079 in 79 games, with his top score being 69. Jadhav is not part of the ongoing Ind vs SL T20 series but is likely to make a return for India in the ODI series against Australia.

