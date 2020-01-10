IND Vs SL 3rd T20I Weather Forecast, Pitch Report And Team News

After a phenomenal run throughout the 2019 season, Team India have begun their 2020 season with a victory over Sri Lanka in the 2nd T20I played at Holkar Stadium in Indore. Both teams are now all set to face each other in the third and final T20I match of the series at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Ind vs SL 3rd T20I match will begin at 7:00 PM IST on Friday, January 10. Here's the weather forecast and pitch report ahead of the match.

Ind vs SL 3rd T20I preview

After winning the 2nd T20I in Indore, Team India will be looking to close the series in Pune. With the bowlers and batsmen in fine form, the Men In Blue should not face any issues in winning their first series of 2020. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will have a lot of thinking to do with their combinations as they look to level the series. After failing to capitalise on a good start in Indore, the Sri Lankan batsmen will have to bat well and put up challenging total on board to give their bowlers a shot at winning the match.

Ind vs SL weather report

The weather is expected to be clear and fans can enjoy the whole match without any interruption. The temperature is expected to hover around 23-25 Degrees Celsius.

Ind vs SL pitch report

Coming to the pitch conditions, the team winning the toss is expected to bowl first as the wicket will assist the seam bowlers. Both the sides comprise of quality fast bowlers so expect the batsmen to find it difficult to free-flowing strokes.

IND vs SL squads

India

Virat Kohli (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, and Manish Pandey.

Sri Lanka

Lasith Malinga (captain), Kusal Perera (wicketkeeper), Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Lakshan Sandakan, and Kasun Rajitha.

Ind vs SL 2nd T20I highlights

A clinical performance by #TeamIndia in Indore.



Will the boys clinch the series in Pune? #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/6Hm0jPVYC1 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 7, 2020

In the second T20I, Team India pacers Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur and Jasprit Bumrah rattled the Sri Lankan batting line-up allowing them to only put up 142 runs on the board. Apart from Kusal Perera (34), no other Sri Lankan batsman was able to stay at the wicket for a long period. For India KL Rahul (45) and Shikhar Dhawan (32) laid the foundation for the chase in initial overs. Shreyas Iyer (34) and skipper Virat Kohli (30) eventually helped the Men in Blue chase down the target in just 17.3 overs. Sri Lanka will be eager to level the series before they take on England in a two-match Test series in March.