Kemar Roach Breathes Fire As He Picks 200th Test Wicket Against England In Series Decider

West Indies speedster Kemar Roach has come down all guns blazing against England in the series decider as picked up his 200th Test wicket on the Day 2 at Old Trafford. Roach, who remained silent for most of the first and second Test, has troubled the English batsmen with his swing and speed in the third Test. So far in the match, the Windies pacer has been on the top of his game picking up 4 wickets including key scalps of Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope.

Roach's 200 Test wickets inducts him into an elite list of Windies players who have achieved the feat and making him the 9th Carribean player to do so.

Since the start of 2017, Kemar Roach has 79 wickets at 22.72. The only men above him on the wicket-taking list in that time, with a better average are Anderson, Cummins, Ishant, and Holder.#Rally #WIReady #ENGvWI #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/sxuF6BBPqe — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 25, 2020

Welcome Kemar Roach to an elite club of West Indies Bowlers. Becoming the 9th West Indian to achieve 2⃣0⃣0⃣ Test wickets.#Rally #WIReady #ENGvWI #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/4NgKyxHENe — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 25, 2020

The second day of the final test began with Jos Buttler and young Ollie Pope at the crease and looked raring to go. However, a fiery Shanon Gabriel cleaned up both the set English batsmen exposing the tail of the hosts. With the weather expected to play a spoilsport on the second day, Windies look ahead to dismiss the English tail quick.

Buttler, Pope steer English innings

Ollie Pope and Jos Buttler made their first big scores of the series in putting on an unbeaten stand of 136 runs to rebuild England's innings against the West Indies and put the hosts on top on day one of the deciding test at Old Trafford on Friday. England recovered from 122-4 just before tea to close on 258-4, with Pope on 91 as he goes in search of his second test century and Buttler on 56.

Both players were under pressure to deliver in the third test after underwhelming performances so far in this series. Buttler, in particular, is feeling the heat from Ben Foakes for the wicketkeeper position and a first half-century in tests since September justified the selectors' backing of the limited-overs specialist.

The Windies, who won the first test in Southampton, are looking to capture a test series in England for the first time since 1988. On the other hand, England, who made a brilliant comeback courtesy of Ben Stokes look forward to maintaining their winning streak at home.

