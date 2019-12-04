KEN Vs UGA Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And More Match Details

Kenya will square off against Uganda in the 5th match of Group 'B' of the 2019 CWC Challenge League on Thursday, December 5 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman. The match will commence at 11:00 AM (IST).

Kenya has been playing cricket for so many years now but have not been able to establish themselves yet at the highest level. They lost their last match against Italy by 4 wickets. They are placed at the fifth position on the points table. Kenya will look to secure a win here and get back to winning ways. A loss here will hamper their chances of progressing to the next round.

On the other hand, Uganda have not had much exposure but they are progressing fast. Kenya cannot afford to take their neighbours lightly as they beat Jersey by 25 runs in their opening fixture. Uganda will look to carrying the winning momentum forward and bag two points.

KEN vs UGA squads

Kenya Squad: Collins Obuya (Captain), Jadhavji Bhimji, Sachin Bhudia, Emmanuel Bundi, Aman Gandhi, Dhiren Gondaria, Irfan Karim, Shem Ngoche, Nehemiah Odhiambo, Lucas Oluoch, Lameck Onyango, Naman Patel, Rakep Patel, Rushab Patel

Uganda Squad: Brian Masaba (Captain), Fred Achelam, Richard Agamire, Bilal Hassan, Roger Mukasa, Dinesh Nakrani, Frank Nsubuga, Arnold Otwani, Ronak Patel, Riazat Ali Shah, Henry Ssenyondo, Shahzad Ukani, Charles Waiswa, Kenneth Waiswa.

KEN vs UGA Dream11 team and prediction

Wicket-keeper: Irfan Karim

Batsmen: Rakep Patel (Captain), Shahzad Ukani, Dinesh Nakrani,

Bowlers: Lucas Oluoch, Nehemiah Odhiambo, Charles Waiswa

All-rounders: Riazat Ali Shah, Brian Masaba (Vice-captain), Collins Obuya, Shem Ngoche

Uganda start as favourites to win the game.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

