Kesrick Williams Recollects Clash With Virat Kohli, Admits Indian Skipper Got To His Head

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who is widely regarded as the best batsman currently, is known for his outward aggressive approach. The skipper has never been shy of taking on opponents or showing his emotions on the field. In a similar incident, the Indian skipper took on West Indies' fast bowler Kesrick Williams during a T20 series back in 2019.

Back in 2017, Kesrick Williams had got Virat Kohli's wicket and went on to celebrate with his trademark 'writing off a notebook' celebration and igniting a fire which Kohli put out later in 2019 by playing a blistering knock. In the first T20 of the series in Hyderabad, Kohli took Williams to the cleaners as he smacked him all over the fence.

'Can you just bat?'

Recollecting the incident recently, Kesrick Williams revealed that as soon as the Indian skipper walked in to bat he came to him and said that the notebook celebration is not going to work and he would make sure that it does not work. Following which, Kesrick was smacked for runs off 3.4 overs and Kohli paid him by doing the 'notebook celebration' himself. Williams also revealed that every ball that he would bowl, Kohli would say something and to which he responded, 'mate, just shut up and bat. Really, you sound like a child,' but all Kohli heard was, "Can you just bat and shut up."

The West Indies pacer also admitted that he got beat really bad in that match since he was confused. He added that Virat Kohli got to his head and that's what led to his poor performance. Williams also recollected that the next day he was all over Indian media and felt bad about it. However, the pacer consoled himself and said that Kohli is the best player in the world but he had just met the most determined player in the world who doesn't give up. He added that when things get bad, that's when he shines.

Following the game in Hyderabad which India won, Virat had revealed that he settled things with Williams and also spoke about respecting the opponent. Incidentally, Williams again went on to dismiss the Indian captain while in the third T20 Kohli came back on top with a 29-ball 70.

