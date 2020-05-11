Mohammad Kaif Stumped By MS Dhoni's Fitness & Ability To Run Between Wickets

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is arguably the best captain in the history of Indian and world cricket as he is the only skipper to have won all the ICC titles. Dhoni is also known for his running between the wickets and one of his former Indian team-mate and good friend Mohammad Kaif went on to say why he was shocked after watching MS Dhoni run between the wickets.

'Unbelievable': Mohammad Kaif

During a recent interaction, Kaif said he still remembers the times when he had run with the veteran stumper between the wickets. The ex-cricketer also mentioned that the kind of pace and intensity with which the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper continues to do so is unbelievable.

Kaif then added that Mahi is the fastest runner between the wickets in the world. Furthermore, the former middle-order batsman added that he was shocked to see how competitive a player Dhoni is who does not go to the gym, eats, and loves his Butter Chicken and Biryani and in spite of that, he is able to run this fast.

The legendary cricketer has been on a sabbatical from the game ever since India's heartbreaking World Cup 2019 semi-final loss at the hands of New Zealand at Manchester in July last year.

MS Dhoni in IPL 2020

MS Dhoni was all set to lead three-time winners Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 with last year's finalists CSK and the defending champions Mumbai Indians locking horns in the tournament opener that has been temporarily suspended due to the global pandemic.

It was a great opportunity for the legendary cricketer to make his bat, as well as glovework, do the talking so that he is in the selectors' radar when they name the Indian squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 which is scheduled to be held in Australia later this year.