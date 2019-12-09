Kevin Pietersen Calls For New Umpire Rule, Netizens Have Their Own Comic Take On It

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has suggested the International Cricket Council (ICC) to implement another rule where the third umpire checks tight on the line-wide balls too. The right-hander expressed the proposal after seeing the umpires call some tight wide balls during the second T20I between India and West Indies on Sunday.

Kevin Pietersen tweeted “If the 3rd umpire is judging no balls now, he should also call the tight on the line wides”

Kevin Pietersen's Tweet

If the 3rd umpire is judging no balls now, he should also call the tight on the line wides. — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) December 8, 2019

The ongoing T20I series between India and West Indies saw the start of a new rule where the third umpire will check the front-foot no-balls. In an attempt to make sure that the front-foot no-balls do not go unnoticed, the ICC decided to try out a new system. While the on-field umpire was previously assigned the responsibility of checking front-foot no-balls, the governing body of the game has now given the responsibility to the third umpire.

The third umpire will check every delivery and will have all possible angles to check the legitimacy of the ball. If he finds out the bowler has overstepped, he will convey the decision to the on-field umpire. The law will be implemented permanently if the ICC gets a satisfactory result.

Some endorsed Kevin Pietersen’s suggestion in a rather hilarious manner while some said the suggestion was uncalled for. Let us have a look at a few reactions to Kevin Pietersen's tweet.

Kevin Pietersen Tweet reactions

And we can do away with on-field umpires. Oh wait! Who will hold the bowlers cap n sunglasses? — Sridhar Narasimhan (@sridhar_n_) December 8, 2019

Soon we'll have 3rd umpires bowling themselves 🤣 — Rohit (@GoonerRJ) December 8, 2019

then lets remove that mannequin behind the stumps. — Rakesh (@imRak34) December 8, 2019

Completely agree with you. The extra ball could be a difference between win or loss but I guess we need to tackle the problems step by step. #INDvWI #IndvsWI — Kartik O (@KOCricket528) December 8, 2019

What’s the point having on field umpires then ? They should be given a couch and served chicken curry on the ground !! — Hardy Singh (@_hardysingh_) December 8, 2019

Meanwhile, West Indies beat India comprehensively by 8 wickets to draw level in the three-match series in Thiruvananthapuram. The series now moves to Mumbai for the final T20I on Wednesday, December 11.

