Virat Kohli Ticks Kesrick Williams Off His Notebook; Netizens Go Berserk

Indian skipper Virat Kohli was at his aggressive best as he toyed around with West Indies bowlers to guide India to a comprehensive 6-wicket win in the first T20I in Hyderabad. Besides his belligerent innings of 94* off 50 balls which included six fours and six sixes, what caught the eye was him getting into a battle of words. He started complaining to the umpire, started cursing himself, and started imitating opponent bowlers after hitting them for sixes.

In the 13th over of the game, Kohli and Kesrick Williams almost collided in the middle of the pitch. The bowler went for the ball and the batsman went for the single. Kohli complained about Williams’ deliberate attempt to come in his way. Williams was quick to apologise and he raised his hands straightaway, but the Windies pacer’s antics had charged the Indian skipper.

ALSO READ | IPL: The Tournament's 'Dream11' That Is Cheaper Than Virat Kohli’s Rs. 17 Cr Salary

Williams was at the receiving end in the 16th over when Kohli went berserk on him with India still needing 54 from 5 overs. The first ball was hit with tremendous power for four over the bowler’s head. The next ball was flicked elegantly for a six on the leg side, as the West Indies players stared in amazement. The ease with which Kohli had pulled off the shot was a treat for sore eyes.

Kohli then unveiled the notebook celebration, making the Hyderabad crowd go wild, as Williams looked on in amusement. In 2017, Kesrick Williams had given Kohli a ‘notebook-style’ send-off after taking his wicket, something that the India skipper had not forgotten.

ALSO READ | Yuzvendra Chahal Trolled By England Batswoman Danielle Wyatt And Here Is Why

Here's a look at Kohli giving Williams a taste of his own medicine

Netizens went berserk after looking at Kohli's celebration and Twitter was flooded with a lot of fan reactions. Let us have a look at a few of the reactions.

Angry Virat Kohli is similar to Bald Wayne Rooney.

Opposition will be destroyed 😂😂#INDvsWI #ViratKohli — Niranjan B (@UnitedNMB) December 6, 2019

ALSO READ | Ravindra Jadeja Turns 31: Top 3 IPL Performances By The Chennai Super Kings Superstar

Ye jo Virat Kohli West Indies k saath kar raha hai..

Yeh b koi Encounter se kam nahi hai..#INDvsWI #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/0kuAfFGVYi — N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) December 6, 2019

" He (Kesrick Williams) got me out once in Jamaica and made that gesture. I made a note of it "



- Kohli on that pen- paper reaction



I love this guy, he remembers everything he has to pay back, and with interest 😂#INDvsWI #Kohli — Akshay Sharma (@Kohlify) December 6, 2019

ALSO READ | Jasprit Bumrah Turns 26: Top 3 Posts Of The Cricketer Showing Love For His Mother Daljit