Kevin Pietersen Can't Stop Singing Praises Of India's 'wonderful Player' Even During Ashes

Virat Kohli has 28 Test hundreds and an equal number of hundreds.

It hasn't been an easy ride for him in the last couple of years

He also has seven double centuries to his name

Kevin Pietersen showered praises on Virat Kohli

Virat's struggles against spinner have been a big dent in his recent Test career. The stalwart had undergone a long bad patch in his career and it was mostly due to his inability to deal with the spinners. His strike rate against the spinners hasn't been that good and the opposition bowlers have exploited his weakness.

Bowlers like Nathan Lyon made merry against him multiple times and debutant Todd Murphy too managed to get the better of him in the Border -Gavaskar Trophy.

But Kevin Pietersen during his commentary stint on Sky Sports in the Ashes lauded Virat's effort when he came to know that the Royal Challengers Bangalore player has been stumped just once in his entire Test career. It was Todd Murphy who bamboozled Virat and Alex Carey didn't make a mistake in dislodging his stumps.

“He [Virat Kohli] is a wonderful player of spin, and you sort of understand it because they play spin off the back foot and have such beautiful wrists. You hardly ever see Virat running down, charging, and going all guns blazing, and he certainly doesn’t sweep, reverse sweep. I mean, you can watch him bat. Mentally, you can see him batting there, so you can sort of understand that.”

Former Sri Lanka captain too praised the player as he reveals how the player can hit big strokes without coming off his crease. “He [Kohli] is also a kind of IPL mode, isn’t it? A lot of these players are very happy step-hitting from the crease. So, they don’t allow bowlers to bowl on a length, so the old art of having to use your feet against spin is gone, or they don’t do it anymore. You drop down and work a single. No, just stay in the crease and hit it out of the park. That’s true.”