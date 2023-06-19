Virat Kohli Inspires With Intense Gym Session Video; 'Look For Excuses Or...' - WATCH

Why you’re reading this: India lost the WTC Final to Australia in the World Test Championship 2023 by 209 runs with India’s top batting order failing to score runs which benefited the Aussies to create a new record of winning all the ICC format trophies in the men's division. Former Indian captain, Virat Kohli, in the recent days has been active on Instagram sharing only philosophical quotes but now it seems that the batter has moved on and is keen to focus on what’s next for the Indian Cricket team.

What did Virat Kohli post on Instagram?

India’s one of the best cricketers of all-time, King Kohli gave glimpses of his training session at the gym on his official social media account. As India has no cricket matches left in the month of June, the former India and RCB skipper is staying fit for the upcoming matches in July.

Virat Kohli is one the fittest athletes on the planet taking his inspiration from one of the best footballers in the world, Cristiano Ronaldo, follows a proper fitness schedule and strict sessions which include weight training.The famous cricketer recently posted a video of himself performing weight training in the gym. Virat Kohli gym outfit involves purple t-shirt and white shorts with his neon PUMA shoes.

"Look for excuses or look to get better," Virat captioned the post.

He shared the post with another quote that means either look for excuses or look to improve yourself. The caption states that the player is keen to improve himself and serve the nation in a better way. Virat Kohli training video that he posted involved back lunges and side lunges, the exersies are used for building lower body strength.

When will Virat Kohli next play for India?

Kohli made his last appearance for India this month against Australia in the ICC WTC Final 2023 at the Kennington Oval in London where India was beaten by Australia as the team lost WTC Final by 209 runs. Virat Kohli looked average with the bat, getting 63 runs, 49 of which came in the second innings of the Test match and now he will be facing West Indies in a bilateral series before focusing on the Asia Cup in September.