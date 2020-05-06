Kevin Pietersen Invites Himself To Virat Kohli's Pujara Banter; Cracks Joke About Skipper

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen poked fun at Indian skipper Virat Kohli after the latter posted a picture of how the first session on the field after the lockdown was to look like. Virat Kohli took to Instagram to share a picture of himself taking a catch at the slips as Cheteshewar Pujara looked and hoped that the latter would call for the catch and take it. While Pujara reacted with an affirmative to the skipper's caption, former England star Kevin Pietersen cracked a joke on Virat Kohli, telling him 'he couldn't catch a cold in winter'. Indian pacer Mohammad Shami complimented his captain by calling him a 'superman'.

Pietersen pokes fun at Virat's potential post-lockdown moment

First session after lockdown be like 👀 @cheteshwar1 I hope you will go for the ball pujji 😜😜 pic.twitter.com/5DAGgpzbbw — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 5, 2020

Virat Kohli, ABD auction bats, jerseys

Royal Challengers Bangalore teammates Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers revealed on Friday that they would auction their bats and gloves from their match-winning and iconic knock against Gujarat Lions in the 2016 IPL. The duo had engaged in a candid conversation in an Instagram live session and revealed that they would auction their bats and gloves from that match to raise funds for COVID-19 relief. Earlier, Virat Kohli and his wife had also donated an undisclosed amount to the PM-CARES relief fund. The RCB skipper, who top-scored the 2016 edition of the IPL, stated that he would never imagine scoring so many runs in a single season, during the live session.

Image credits: Virat Kohli (Twitter) / AP