MS Dhoni And Daughter Ziva Train Their Pet Dog To Play Catch Amid Lockdown; Watch

Legendary cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni who is currently in Ranchi with his family on Tuesday was seen training his dog with daughter Ziva. MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi went live on her Instagram handle and showed how her husband and Ziva were training their pet dog to play Catch.

In the video, it is visible how Dhoni and Ziva were using tennis balls to play catch with their pet dog. Dhoni was also seen guiding Ziva on the throwing techniques. In one of the moments when Dhoni threw the ball very high, Ziva said, "I can throw it better than you can".

As citizens continue to remain indoors amid the India lockdown, MS Dhoni seems to be spending some quality time with his family. Quite recently, CSK uploaded a video on their official Twitter handle featuring MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva. In the video, the cricketer can be seen going on an adorable bike ride in his farmhouse along with his five-year-old daughter, sitting in the pillion.

During the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, MS Dhoni was one of the many cricketers retained by the CSK franchise for the 2020 season. CSK retained the seasoned campaigner for US$2.1 million (₹15 crore). MS Dhoni has been part of the CSK team since the inaugural season (IPL 2008) and has appeared in all seasons for the franchise. He has led CSK to three IPL (2010, 2011 and 2018) and two Champions League Twenty20 titles (2010 and 2014).