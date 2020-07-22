Kevin Pietersen Nearly Gets Injured By Glenn McGrath On Test Debut On July 22, 2005: Watch

The Ashes 2005 series is widely acknowledged as one of the most remarkable and closely-fought Test battles in cricketing folklore. Under the leadership of Michael Vaughan, hosts England defied all odds to defeat a rampaging Australian unit, who were also ranked No.1 in ICC Test rankings at the time. The Ashes 2005 is also notable for introducing former England captain Kevin Pietersen into the Test arena. He made his Test debut on July 21, 2005 at Lord’s in the opening match where he emerged as England’s top-scorer in both innings.

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar Reveals 'chess Game' With Glenn McGrath In Thrilling 1999 Adelaide Duel

Ashes 2005: Kevin Pietersen goes up against Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne on debut

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen made his Test debut in the Ashes 2005 at Lord’s, London as a prodigal 25-year-old batsman. In the match, Australia batted first and were folded out for 190 on the opening day itself. England’s response also began on an unsteady note, losing 3-18 and prompting debutant Kevin Pietersen to enter the crease. He was up against Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath, the latter of whom just minutes ago created history by claiming his 500th Test victim.

The right-handed batsman batted with grit and resilience and stretched England’s total from 21-5 to a respectable 155 all out. However, when the home side were reeling at 93-7, Kevin Pietersen almost escaped from a serious blow to his body from a Glenn McGrath delivery. The batsman stepped away to his left side when the legendary pacer was in the middle of his bowling stride. The Australian pace maverick went ahead and hurled the delivery into Pietersen’s body as he reckoned the batsman was giving him room on purpose. It was later revealed that the Englishman moved away because of some disturbance in the sightscreen.

Ashes 2005: Kevin Pietersen’s injury escapade from Glenn McGrath ends in laughter, watch video

Also Read | Kevin Pietersen Didn't Replace Graham Thorpe In 2005 Ashes, Ian Bell Did: Michael Vaughan

Kevin Pietersen stats in England’s triumphant Ashes 2005 run

The host’s 2-1 win over Ricky Ponting and co. meant that England had regained the urn for the first time since the 1986-87 Australian summer. Kevin Pietersen in his debut series itself emerged as the leading run-scorer across five Test matches with 473 runs. Meanwhile, Australian spin wizard Shane Warne bagged 40 wickets to emerge as the leading wicket-taker of the 2005 biennial event. Despite the heroics by Kevin Pietersen and Shane Warne, dynamic all-rounder Andrew Flintoff was awarded the Compton–Miller Medal for his 402-run tally and 24-wicket series haul.

Also Read | Shane Warne Reveals Best Australian, English Captains After Picking All-time Ashes XI

Also Read | Michael Vaughan Reveals Geoffrey Boycott's Jibe That Turned The Tide Of Ashes 2005

Image credit: Screenshot from England and Wales Cricket Board YouTube channel