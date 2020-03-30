Shane Warne Picks His Best Australian 11 In Tests, Unbelievably Omits THIS Player

Amidst the break from cricketing events due to the Coronavirus pandemic, former Australia spinner Shane Warner on Monday picked his all-time Test XI. During an Instagram live session with his fans, Warne picked the best XI players that he has played with. The leg-spinner heaped praise on David Warner as one of the greatest Australian openers that's played, however, Warner did not feature in his side as he never played with him.

'Best number 3 in the world'

Picking his best XI, Warne named a left-right batting combination for his openers as he named Matthew Hayden and Michael Slater as the number one and two as he gave Justin Langer a skip. Following the openers, Warne named Ricky Ponting as the number three player in his team remarking that 'Punter is one of the best number three in the world.' Moving on, the leg-spinner named Mark Waugh, Allan Border and Steve Waugh as the middle-order batsmen in his team, respectively. He named Allan Border as the skipper of his team.

READ | Wasim Jaffer Picks His All-time IPL Team, Names The Legendary MS Dhoni The Captain

Warne picked Steve Waugh at number seven as he stated that he was more of a 'match-saver' than 'match-winner.' Furthermore, he named Adam Gilchrist as the wicketkeeper-batsman of his team and Merv Hughes the twelfth member of his side. Warne's pace attack comprised of Jason Gillespie, Glenn Mcgrath, and Bruce Reid and he picked Tim May as the lone-spinner in his side.

READ | Graeme Swann Picks Only One Indian In His Playing XI And Its Neither Kohli Nor MS Dhoni

The leg-spinner, however, missed out on some big names including Brett Lee, who is widely regarded as one of the best fast bowlers of all time. Darren Lehmann and Andrew Symonds also failed to make it to Warne's all-time playing XI. Brad Hogg, Michael Clarke, Michael Bevan, and Andrew Bichel also failed to find a place in Warne's all-time playing XI that he played one.

Considered to be one of the best spinners and known for bowling the delivery of the century, Shane Warne played for Australia from 1992 and 2007. He also captained the Australian side in ODIs and was named the Wisden Leading Cricketer in the World. The leg-spinner officially announced his retirement from the game in 2013.

READ | 'Not Even Thinking About IPL Right Now': BCCI Treasurer Amid Looming Uncertainty

READ | Coronavirus: Cricket Australia Puts New Central, Big Bash Contract Announcements On Hold