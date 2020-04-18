Kevin Pietersen Suggests Field Changes To Skipper MS Dhoni In Throwback Picture

Former England cricketer took a light-hearted dig at former Indian skipper MS Dhoni in a throwback picture on Saturday. Taking to Twitter, Pietersen posted a picture of him with Dhoni from an England-India match in which the English batsman can be seen pointing towards something.

Pietersen captioned the picture, "Hey, MSD, why don’t you put a fielder over there for me? Scoring runs against you guys is so easy...!”

“Hey, MSD, why don’t you put a fielder over there for me? Scoring runs against you guys is so easy...!”🤣 pic.twitter.com/OKVukkkSQD — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) April 18, 2020

Earlier, the former England batsman said that two-time World Cup-winning skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is arguably the greatest captain ever. When asked, Pietersen said it would be difficult to argue against Dhoni's greatness.

'Greatest captain ever'

"It will be very difficult just with the weight of expectation to go against MS Dhoni because of what everybody expects from him, how he has to live his life and what he has been through captaining India and then captaining the CSK," Pietersen, who played 104 Tests, told Star Sports.

India tasted huge success under Dhoni, winning the 2007 World T20 and the 2011 World Cup at home. India also won the 2013 Champions Trophy under the Jharkhand dasher, who has not played any international cricket since India's semi-final exit from the ODI World Cup last July. Dhoni, who has also been leading IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings, has been a successful captain there also, winning the cash-rich T20 league thrice in 2010, 2011 and 2018.

