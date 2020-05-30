Khaleel Ahmed Recounts His Journey To Indian Side; Father Wanted Him To Practice Medicine

Team India's pacer Khaleel Ahmed has often risen to the occasion and has delivered for the team when required despite making some costly errors in the past. The left-handed pacer made his debut for the national side in September 2018 and has played 25 games for the Men in Blue in the limited over formats of the game. With 28 scalps under his belt and economy rates of 5.81 and 8.82 in ODIs & T20s respectively, Khaleel Ahmed has impressed the selectors in the past and has been given multiple opportunities.

Khaleel Ahmed recalls his early days

In a conversation on Spicy Pitch, the left-handed pacer recounted his journey of hailing from a small village in Rajasthan (Tonk) to playing for Team India alongside the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Talking about his early cricketing days, Khaleel Ahmed revealed that he used to often run off for practice without telling anyone when his father was not around. Khaleel Ahmed, who hails from tonk in Rajasthan, said that his father was a compounder who used to mostly be busy with work while him being the youngest sibling was expected to complete household chores.

Khursheed Ahmed, the left-hand pacer's father, said that he had wanted his son to become a doctor and that it was a big dream for him. Khaleel Ahmed's father revealed that the pacer was interested in nothing but cricket and that he started to believe in Khaleel Ahmed after he was selected for the India U-19 side. Khursheed Ahmed said that they (his family) were the biggest supporters and critics of the left-handed pacer.

