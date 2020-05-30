CAB Recommends Ban On Use Of Sweat & Saliva In Training Ahead Of Possible Resumption

In an attempt to restart cricket after the coronavirus-enforced hiatus of two months, the Cricket Association of Bengal on Friday asked its players to not use sweat and saliva during team training sessions and recommended a ban on it. As cricketing action around the world limps back to normal, Boards are ensuring that the players' safety is the key priority and that safety measures and protocols are strictly followed before giving the green light to resume. Recently, the Anil Kumble-led panel recommended the ban on the use of saliva during the immediate future post-COVID keeping in mind the need to prevent the transmission of the virus.

CAB advises against use of saliva & sweat

State Cricket Association president Avishek Dalmiya revealed that a ten-point draft was prepared by a medical committee and that all safety protocols will be followed. The Association also plans to have an isolation room in their premises as an emergency requirement. CAB also stressed on training to be resumed initially only in small groups, thereby ensuring that social distancing is followed.

"Restriction of using saliva as well as sweat on the balls for the time being during practice was suggested," the CAB stated in a media statement. "Protocols and precautions to be adopted for training were discussed in details. The ICC guidelines were referred to. It was decided that a manual stating do's and dont's would be prepared for easier understanding at the earliest." "Training should initially resume for small groups so that social distancing norms could be met."

'Cricket can wait'

In a first official interview Live to any channel after BCCI statement on its plan of resumption of cricket in India, BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal told Republic TV "There is no hurry. There is no possibility of resumption Cricket match, practice or training at any level during the lockdown period and during the monsoon. Forget matches, the practical possibility of resumption of practice and Training of Cricket in India not before Mid September. Health and well being of cricketers won't be compromised at any cost. Cricket can wait. BCCI will strictly adhere to MHA and Government guidelines."

Dhumal said "We have taken note of the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday for containment of COVID-19 across the country and taking into the account the restrictions on air travel and movement of people till May 31, the BCCI will wait further before organizing a skill-based training camp for its contracted players," adding that the BCCI reiterated that the safety and well-being of its athletes and support staff was paramount and would not rush into any decision that can hamper or jeopardize India’s efforts in containing the spread of the virus.

Image credits: PTI