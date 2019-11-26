Usman Khawaja Throws Coin Rather Than Tossing It, Leaves Fans Divided

Queensland skipper Usman Khawaja left Western Australia skipper Ashton Turner in peals of laughter with his unusual coin toss during the finals of the Marsh Cup on Tuesday. The video of the coin toss was shared by the Western Australian Cricket Association (WACA) on their Twitter handle, inviting humourous and rib-crackling responses from the fans. Khawaja is seen tossing the coin in a very high-spirited manner in which he tosses the coin up like he's throwing the ball high into the skies. The coin crosses over in the air and lands on the other side of the pitch, only for Khawaja to find out that he has lost the toss.

Khwaja's unusual coin toss leaves Ashton Turner in splits

#MarshCup Final time! AT WINS the toss and we’ll have a bowl first 💪🏼



Catch all the action LIVE on @FoxCricket #WESTISBEST pic.twitter.com/eR7nB5jtcz — WACA (@WACA_Cricket) November 25, 2019

Khawaja responds to Warne's criticism

According to leading Australian cricket portals, Khawaja looked unbothered when he talked about the Australian legend's comments on him. Addressing the topic of his desire to play cricket for Australia, as questioned by Warne, Khawaja said that questions like these do not even have to be entertained. Khawaja pointed to his overall record so far and cited that he has indeed scored runs and his main focus is only in doing that consistently. Khawaja said that if he did not feel like playing for Australia, he would have retired. Warne had also called out Khawaja for his 'lack of personality' on the field and urged him to show 'a bit more' passion while playing. Khawaja replied by saying that he liked maintaining his individuality and the people who understood who he was, were able to understand him.

Warne critiques Khawaja

Usman Khawaja was dropped from the Australian side in the middle of the Ashes and has also not been a part of the side that is taking on Pakistan at the moment. Shane Warne had recently talked about the issue and had said that he felt that the right call was taken with Khawaja being dropped. Warne said that the selectors were now asking Khawaja to prove that he wants to play for Australia. Warne complained that Khawaja usually did 'just enough' but had to now bring something more to the table than he used to in the past. The spin wizard, who picked up 708 wickets in his Test career, has often made headlines post his playing days as well courtesy being extremely opinionated about the game and many players such as former England captain Alastair Cook and Australia pacer Mitchell Starc for their past failures.

