Yuvraj Singh To Critics After T10 League Win: 'Form Is Temporary, Class Is Forever'

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has been a globetrotter as he is spending his retirement time playing for various leagues around the world. He called it quits on his India and IPL career a few months ago and since then has represented Toronto Nationals in Canada T20 League and was recently a part of Maratha Arabians in Abu Dhabi T10 League, who went on to claim the title under Dwayne Bravo's leadership.

The southpaw had a string of poor outings before he finally contributed to his team’s win over Bangla Tigers. Tigers had put on 106/7 in 10 overs with Tom Moores making 43 runs. In reply, Arabians were in a spot of bother after losing Lynn (23), Lyth (14) and Walton (8).

The Arabians were aided by Yuvraj, who smashed two sixes and a four for 23 runs. Post their victory, Yuvraj posted on Instagram saying that despite his fluctuations in form, his class will forever remain the same.

Here's a look at Yuvraj's photo

Yuvraj could not quite bring his old form back and had a disappointing campaign overall. The former India all-rounder was not at his best as he managed to score just 44 runs in four games. He was also going through an injury due to which he missed out on a few matches. The limited-overs cricket legend is expected to continue playing in T20 leagues across the world, making him possibly one of the most sought-after players in the world for franchises who can not only perform, but boost their fan-base as well by thronging to grounds to watch their matches.

