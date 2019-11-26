Mitchell Santner's Superman-like Grab Against England Leaves Netizens Stunned

It might have been BJ Watling who lead the way for New Zealand to grab a win in the first Test at Mount Maunganui but all-rounder Mitchell Santner 's performance was nothing short of spectacular, with both ball and the bat. Santner registered his maiden Test century and built a crucial and New Zealand's highest seventh-wicket partnership with BJ Watling to put the Kiwis in the driver's seat. After his magic with the bat, Santner recast the same spell with the ball and picked up three wickets to land England in further trouble. If that wasn't enough for the Kiwi all-rounder, he pulled off a stunning Superman-like catch to dismiss Ollie Pope, leaving both the batsman and the fans bewildered and shocked. ICC took to Twitter to share the video of the breathtaking catch and netizens couldn't help but go gaga over Santner's catch.

READ | Racist Abuse Of Archer Against Everything Kiwis Are About: Williamson

Santner takes a breathtaking grab

📂 Cricket

└📁 Videos

└📁 Things you CANNOT miss

└📹 Santner catch.mp4pic.twitter.com/8ZtTDkKdDO — ICC (@ICC) November 26, 2019

READ | CTB Vs NK Dream11 Ford Cup Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Other Match Details

Netizens 'mind blown' by Santner's grab

Those are taken everyday at training but it’s even sweeter when you take them in a game👏 — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) November 26, 2019

Stunner from santner — JANASAINIK✊ (@VaibhavPawanism) November 26, 2019

READ | New Zealand Boosts Test Security After Archer Racially Abused

New Zealand smother England by an innings and 65 runs

A fiery five-wicket burst from Neil Wagner sealed comprehensive innings and 65 runs victory for New Zealand over England late on the final day of the first Test in Mount Maunganui on Monday. It put New Zealand in a commanding position in the two-Test series and extended their home streak to a remarkable seven series without defeat. England were on the ropes with only two wickets remaining at tea before Sam Curran and Jofra Archer staged a late rally with a 59-run stand for the ninth wicket. But with fewer than 22 overs remaining in the match, Wagner brought proceedings to an abrupt halt when he removed Archer and Stuart Broad, the last man in, with successive balls. England had started the final day at three for 55 and 207 runs away from making New Zealand bat again. Wagner finished with five for 44 and Santner had three for 53, in a victory set up by BJ Watling's 205 in New Zealand's mammoth first innings of 615 for nine declared. New Zealand's celebrations, however, were tempered by injury, with Trent Boult bowling just one over in the morning before leaving the field with a rib problem and taking no further part. Captain Kane Williamson, who had been troubled by a hip injury in the lead-up to the Test, left the field a few overs before the end clutching his side. The second and final Test in the series starts in Hamilton on Friday.

READ | MS Dhoni, The Future Coach? Former Captain Gives Batting Tips To Friend In Ranchi