KHT Vs RAN Dream11 Predictions, Top Picks, Schedule And All The Match Details

Khulna Tigers will square off against Rangpur Rangers in the 13th match of the revamped 2019 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League on Friday, December 20. The match will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. In India, it will commence at 1:30 PM (IST).

Khulna Tigers have had a great start to the tournament as they have won their two opening games. They beat Rajshahi Royals by 5 wickets. The Tigers would look to carry their winning momentum going forward as a win in this fixture will bolster their chances of making it to the playoffs. They are second in the points table.

On the other hand, Rangers couldn't have asked for a worse start as they have played three games and lost three. If they have to keep their hopes alive of making it to the playoffs, then they will have to secure a win in this game. They are currently placed at the last position in the points table.

Let's have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction

KHT vs RAN Dream11 Squads

KHT vs RAN Dream11: Khulna Tigers Squad

Mushfiqur Rahim (Captain), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Rilee Rossouw, Shafiul Islam, Mehidy Hasan, Najibullah Zadran, Robbie Frylinck, Mohammad Amir, Shamsur Rahman, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wanindu Hasaranga, Saif Hassan, Shahidul Islam, Aminul Islam, Tanvir Islam, Aliss Islam

KHT vs RAN Dream11: Rangpur Rangers Squad

Mohammad Nabi (Captain), Mohammad Shahzad (Wicket-keeper), Mohammad Naim, Cameron Delport, Nadif Chowdhury, Tom Abell, Jahurul Islam, Arafat Sunny, Mustafizur Rahman, Lewis Gregory, Junaid Khan, Taskin Ahmed, Zakir Hasan, Sanjit Saha, Fazle Mahmud, and Rishad Hossain.

KHT vs RAN Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keepers: Mushfiqur Rahim (Captain)

Batsmen: Cameron Delport, Mohammad Naim, Rilee Rossouw, Robbie Frylinck

All-Rounders: Mohammad Nabi (Vice-captain), Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Shafiul Islam

Khulna Tigers are expected to start as favourites for the match.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your game.

