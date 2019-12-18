IPL 2020 Auction: What Strategy Can You Expect Chennai Super Kings To Follow?

Chennai Super Kings are one of the most successful franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, they released Sam Billings, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Dhruv Shorey, David Willey and Mohit Sharma ahead of the IPL Auction 2020. CSK has always believed in retaining their core team and this time was no different. They did not trade any players and after their player releases, they are left with a purse of ₹14.6 crores. Their available purse is the second smallest among all the 8 franchises.

Chennai Super Kings current squad

Batsmen: MS Dhoni (Captain), Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, N Jagadeesan, M Vijay, Rituraj Gaikwad

Bowlers: Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, KM Asif, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Monu Singh

Chennai Super Kings released players

After reaching the final last year, CSK didn't trade any players this year and they let go of five squad players (Sam Billings, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Dhruv Shorey, David Willey and Mohit Sharma) before the auction.

Chennai Super Kings' issues

CSK would appear to have no issues but there could be a storm brewing for the team ahead of the next big auction with MS Dhoni ever so slightly moving towards the retirement arch. Suresh Raina hasn't been at his best, which could leave this ageing squad with Deepak Chahar as the only player for retention next year.

Since the IPL 2019, Shane Watson hasn't played a T20 match except in the T10 league. He's set to play in the BPL and PSL and will be fatigued coming into the IPL. Raina also had a dismal IPL 2019 as he averaged below 24 and a below-par strike rate of 122. The southpaw went through a knee surgery after the IPL and haven't played a competitive game since.

Chennai Super Kings: What do they require?

An overseas pacer

Lungi Ngidi was impressive for the team in their title win in 2018 but he is going through a hamstring injury, pushing him to the sidelines once more. He hasn't played much and won't be in rhythm coming into the tournament. Bravo, who is an injury-prone player, would need a backup. His once envious death bowling record has also taken a hit over the last few seasons. The potential candidates are Alzarri Joseph, Mark Wood, Pat Cummins, Sheldon Cottrell, Anrich Nortje or Matt Henry.

An overseas batsman

They will need a top-order batsman who can replace Watson in the coming years. The potential candidates for the same are Aaron Finch, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Kusal Perera who are good players of spin and can be useful at the Chepauk wicket.

