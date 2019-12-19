Ind Vs WI: Rohit Sharma Abuses Rishabh Pant In Hindi After Missing Simple Run Out Chance

India won the 2nd ODI against West Indies in Vizag by 107 runs to draw level 1-1 in the 3-match ODI series. The series now moves to Cuttack where the third and final ODI will be played. The Men in Blue put in a solid performance as they overpowered the Windies in what was a dominating display of cricket.

Amidst the Indian win, there was a hilarious moment when the stump mic caught India's ODI vice-captain Rohit Sharma abusing wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant for missing an easy run-out chance. Rohit wasn't pleased with Pant's effort as he abused him in Hindi. The incident occurred in the 33rd over of the West Indies innings when the visitors' hopes were still alive with Jason Holder and Shai Hope battling it out. Kuldeep Yadav delivered the third ball of the over to the former and the lanky batsman propped forward to turn it to midwicket. Holder and Hope tried to steal a single, which was actually a wrong decision.

Pant, meanwhile, reached the ball and there was an easy run-out chance with Hope, who was a long way away from the crease. Rohit Sharma, who was in the slips, also quickly yelled at Pant to give him the throw at the striker’s end. But for some reason, Pant turned around and threw the ball at the bowler’s end, which was too high for Kuldeep Yadav to collect. After the Delhi wicketkeeper-batsman missed the chance, Rohit was visibly irritated and in the heat of the moment, using a cuss word at his teammate in Hindi. Netizens were quick to take a note of that and the video of it is going viral on social media now.

Rohit Sharma abuses Rishabh Pant

However, India got away with that mix-up. It did not cost them much as Yadav got the better of Hope off the very next delivery and went on pick a hat-trick in the same over. He got Holder stumped and then bluffed Alzarri Joseph to become the first Indian cricketer ever to take 2 international hat-tricks.

