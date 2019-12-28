KHT Vs SYL Dream11 BPL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Khulna Tigers will square off against Sylhet Thunder in the 24th match of the revamped 2019 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League on Saturday, December 28. The match will take place at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. It will commence at 6:00 PM (IST).

ALSO READ | Ex-Australia Pacer Jason Gillespie Responds Savagely To Veganism Troll On Twitter

Khulna Tigers had a great start to the tournament as they have won their first three opening games. But in the next two games, they have had to face consecutive defeats against Sylhet Thunder and Rajshahi Royals. The Tigers got back to winning ways as they beat Rangpur Rangers comprehensively by 52 runs. They are placed 3rd on the points table with 8 points to their name.

On the other hand, Sylhet Thunder have had a forgettable tournament till now as they have only managed to win one game out of the six they have played. Their chances of qualifying for the playoffs are over. They will like to spoil the Tigers' party by winning this fixture. They are placed at the 7th position in the points table. Let's have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction

ALSO READ | Bangladesh Compounds Pakistan's Cricketing Isolation, Calls It 'unsafe To Even Play T20Is'

KHT vs SYL Squads

Khulna Tigers Squad: Mushfiqur Rahim (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Rilee Rossouw, Shafiul Islam, Mehidy Hasan, Najibullah Zadran, Robbie Frylinck, Mohammad Amir, Shamsur Rahman, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wanindu Hasaranga, Saif Hassan, Shahidul Islam, Aminul Islam, Tanvir Islam, Aliss Islam.

Sylhet Thunder Squad: Mosaddek Hossain (Captain), Mohammad Mithun (Wicket-keeper), Andre Fletcher, Nazmul Islam, Sohag Gazi, Sherfane Rutherford, Shafiqullah Shafaq, Rony Talukdar, Nayeem Hasan, Delwar Hossain, Monir Hossain, Naveen-ul Haq, Johnson Charles, Ruyel Miah, Jeevan Mendis.

ALSO READ | Sourav Ganguly Confirms Virender Sehwag Will Deliver Pataudi Lecture On January 12: Report

KHT vs SYL Dream11 Team and Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Mushfiqur Rahim (Captain)

Batsmen: Johnson Charles, Abdul Mazid Rilee Rossouw (Vice-captain), Najmul Hossain Shanto

Bowlers: Naveen-ul Haq Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammad Amir, Shafiul Islam

All-Rounders: Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jeevan Mendis

Khulna Tigers are expected to start as favourites for the match.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your game.

ALSO READ | Aus Vs NZ: Henry Nicholls' One-handed Stunner Denies Steve Smith 5th Boxing Day Ton