Ex-Australia Pacer Jason Gillespie Responds Savagely To Veganism Troll On Twitter

Former Australia speedster Jason Gillespie is one of the finest Test bowlers the country has ever produced. The lanky pacer who represented Australia in 71 Tests and 97 ODIs and was a nightmare for opposition batsmen back in the day. The right-arm fast bowler has now turned into a full-time, professional coach, managing many cricket sides in the world with success so far.

On Thursday, Gillespie shut down a troll, who tried to take a jibe at the Australian pacer, who became a vegan recently. Replying to a quote from Gillespie about how he "couldn't justify consuming an animal product", the Twitter user wrote: "Hey @Dizzy259 you must have low haemoglobin levels because cricket uses leather balls!! But I suppose it's a technicality because you don't eat them." Gillespie has joined a bunch of famous sportspersons to have turned vegan such as India captain Virat Kohli, tennis star Novak Djokovic and Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton.

Jason Gillespie's tweet

Hi Craig, I’ve been vegan for just over 5 years and this did not coincide with my professional cricket career. I am however very happy and healthy. I understand we do not live in a vegan world- just trying to do the very best I can. Your attempt at belittling me failed. https://t.co/E5roVnMIdl — Jason Gillespie 🌱 (@dizzy259) December 26, 2019

Jason Gillespie was in no mood to let the criticism die down as he hit back with a savage reply. He wrote ""Hi Craig, I've been vegan for just over 5 years and this did not coincide with my professional cricket career. I am however very happy and healthy. I understand we do not live in a vegan world- just trying to do the very best I can. Your attempt at belittling me failed." Gillespie's reply received a lot of appreciation by Twitter users. But one comment that stood out from the rest was of his former teammate Damien Martyn.

Damien Martyn lauds Jason Gillespie

Well said big man... — Damien Martyn🏏 (@damienmartyn) December 27, 2019

Since becoming a coach, Jason Gillespie guided Yorkshire to consecutive wins in 2014 and 2015 seasons. He is currently the coach of Sussex, where he recently signed a contract extension that will keep him with the county side until the end of the 2022 season. The lanky pacer is also the head coach of Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League.

