Kieron Pollard Reveals Biggest Stress Buster Before Much-awaited Dream11 IPL 2020 Final

Kieron Pollard and the Mumbai franchise have a big night ahead of them as the defending champions take on Delhi in the Dream11 IPL 2020 final on Tuesday. This will be the first time fans will see a Mumbai vs Delhi clash at the biggest stage possible.

Amid all the hype and tension revolving around the final, Mumbai shared a post on to Instagram of all-rounder Kieron Pollard alongside his wife. In the picture, Pollard's wife Jenna is seen enjoying a quiet peaceful time with her husband before the big match. The image was captioned with 'Sshhh...Calm before the storm on Nov 10th.'

Also Read IPL 2020:As Mumbai Eyes 5th Title, Kieron Pollard Calls It 'biggest After World Cup Final'

Dream11 IPL 2020 final: Kieron Pollard plays integral role in Mumbai's success

Mumbai's veteran all-rounder Kieron Pollard has been an integral part of the team's setup.The West Indian has proved his importance to the team by taking over the team’s captaincy with Rohit Sharma nursing his hamstring injury in the middle of this season. In the absence of Rohit Sharma, Pollard took on the added pressure of leading the team and excelled at the same. His quick decisions and the ability to make all players perform together as a team was instrumental in qualifying for the knockout stages of the Dream11 IPL.

Also Read IPL 2020: Mumbai Skipper Rohit Sharma Hails Trent Boult, Calls Him 'best New-ball Bowler'

The Pollard Dream11 IPL stats speak for itself. Striking the ball at an astonishing rate of 190, Pollard has managed to score more than 250 runs for the defending champions. The heavy hitter has also managed to average over 64.75 in the league phase of the tournament.

Proving his skills with the bat, the West-Indian all-rounder has also been crucial with the ball. Pollard has taken the responsibility and bowled quite a few economic spells for the Blue and Gold across the tournament. The West Indian all-rounder’s performance in the final can well be the differentiator and decide which team will lift the trophy.

Mumbai vs Delhi final preview

The defending champions have got all bases covered (in all the three aspects of the game-batting, bowling & fielding) and in fact, had finished at the summit of the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table with 18 points from 14 matches. They have also dominated their final opponents Delhi thrice in the ongoing season including the Playoff encounter (Qualifier 1) where the Shreyas-Iyer led side were handed a bitter defeat by a huge margin of 57 runs.

Therefore, it now remains to be seen whether Delhi will come up with something special on Tuesday evening and win their maiden title, or will it be Rohit Sharma & Co. who will successfully retain their title and win it for a record fifth time?

Delhi on the other side had registered a great win over the 2016 champions Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 in order to cement their place in the final and they will need to come up with their A-game on Tuesday against a side that they have struggled against so far if they are to win their maiden title.

Also Read Amazon Prime Video Signs Historic Deal To Live Stream All New Zealand Matches In India

Also Read IPL 2020: Coach Ricky Ponting Exudes Confidence Of Doing Well In The Final Against Mumbai

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.