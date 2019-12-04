King Kohli Reclaims Test Throne, Overcomes Steve Smith After Eden Gardens Show

India's skipper Virat Kohli reclaimed the top spot on the ICC Test rankings after Australia's Steve Smith was dislodged from the number one spot following a string of low scores at home. King Kohli, who wowed the audience at the Eden Gardens with a century during the pink ball Test, reclaimed the number one spot from Steve Smith who had been on the top since his Ashes feat earlier this year. Earlier, the gap between Smith and Kohli came close to as much as three points between the number one and two positions. With the latest rankings, Kohli sits on top with 928 points while Steve Smith dropped five points to settle in the second position at 923 points. England skipper Joe Root made a significant jump on the list after his double ton against New Zealand and moved four spots up to number 7. Australia's Marnus Labuschagne jumped six places to move to the 8th position after he got back to back fifties in the series against Pakistan while triple centurion David Warner breached the top five in the Test rankings.

READ | Young Naseem Shah To Be Part Of Pak's U-19 WC Squad: Coach Ejaz Ahmed

King Kohli reclaims top spot

Virat Kohli back to No.1!



David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne and Joe Root make significant gains in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Rankings for batting.



Full rankings: https://t.co/AIR0KN4yY5 pic.twitter.com/AXBx6UIQkL — ICC (@ICC) December 4, 2019

READ | Sundar Pichai Throwback: New Alphabet CEO Quotes MS Dhoni On Meeting Sachin Tendulkar

Team India Hyderabad bound for next contest

As the Indian team gears up for the series against West Indies, Virat Kohli took to Twitter to share a picture with batsman KL Rahul and all-rounder Shivam Dube on Tuesday. The T20I series between India and West Indies is slated to take place on December 6 in Hyderabad.The second T20 is scheduled to take place in Thiruvananthapuram following the final game in Mumbai on December 11. The T20I series will be followed by a three-match One-Day International series.

READ | Babar Azam Better Than Virat Kohli And Steve Smith? Pakistan Batsman Has His Say

READ | Virat Kohli And Co. Have Fun Flight To Hyderabad Ahead Of The First T20 Against Windies