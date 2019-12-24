King Kohli Retains Number One Position In Test Rankings, Babar Azam Leapfrogs To 6th Spot

Indian skipper Virat Kohli remained unbeaten at the top of the ICC Test rankings for batsmen as the calendar year came to an end while Pakistan's Babar Azam leapfrogged three places ahead to finish on the sixth position, his highest ever in the Test rankings. Virat Kohli has had a phenomenal year with the bat, adding more runs to his already swelled up arsenal, helping both the team and himself settle for the top spot in both the rankings and the World test Championship table. Pakistan's Babar Azam has had a splendid run in Tests ever since his inclusion in the side for the longer format of the game and has impressed both selectors and the fans with his ability to dominate in all three formats of the game. With his last ton coming off in the second Test against Sri Lanka, the number one ranked T20 batsman will hope to cement his spot in the Pakistan Test side in the upcoming year.

Virat Kohli ends 2019 on number one position

Babar Azam achieves his career-highest rating to rise to No.6 on the @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Rankings for batting!



Updated rankings: https://t.co/UQn9xI4e8K

Virat Kohli named captain of Australia's Test team for the decade

Virat Kohli's rise in the Indian cricket team over the last ten years has been phenomenal as the batting maestro went on to become the skipper for the Men in Blue from initially being their flamboyant, young and fiery batsman with a short temper and hurried mind. Taking over the mantle from former skipper MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli has established a model of his own and has become an inspiration for generations of cricketers to follow. The number one ranked Test and ODI batsman was named as the skipper of Cricket Australia's Test team of the decade, the only Indian to find a spot in the side. Kohli's rise in Test cricket saw him enjoy a fierce rivalry with Steve Smith, Joe Root, Kane Williamson, David Warner and prevail over them, finishing the decade on top of the rankings for the batsmen in Tests. However, a surprise inclusion in the list was South Africa's Ab De Villiers, who was named as the wicketkeeper for the side.

