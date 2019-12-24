The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

IPL 2020: Pat Cummins Reveals Girlfriend's Suggestion To Spend ₹15.5 Cr Paycheck On Toys

Cricket News

Australian pacer and Test vice-captain Pat Cummins was exactly who the Kolkata Knight Riders wanted at the IPL 2020 Auction as the team outbid everyone else.

Written By Mrigank Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
IPL 2020

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 auction turned out to be historic after Australian Test vice-captain Pat Cummins secured a Rs.15.5 crore deal with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The mammoth deal is the biggest-ever overseas purchase at an IPL Auction and the second biggest of all time. Cummins has commented on the tremendous money he has just secured and his plans with it are a tad bit unconventional.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: RCB predicts buying Chris Morris for Rs. 10 crore pre-auction, video stuns fans

Pat Cummins expresses gratitude

The Australian pacer talked to reporters ahead of the Boxing Day Test against New Zealand in Melbourne and acknowledged the massive paycheck that he secured at the IPL 2020 Auction with KKR. However, he interestingly revealed that he is not sure as yet about the ways to use so much money. Cummins jokingly mentioned that his girlfriend was optimistic about the couple being able to afford a couple of extra toys for their pet dogs. He added that he tries his level best to not make big pay-days change his personality and maintained that he will always play cricket for the love of the sport. Cummins was also full of praise for his Australian teammates and thanked them for their advice and support throughout his cricketing career.

ALSO READ | Mushfiqur Rahim reacts after being snubbed by all franchises during IPL 2020 auction

KKR overhaul themselves ahead of the IPL 2020

Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders overhauled themselves at the IPL 2020 Auction and secured some big players like Pat Cummins and Eoin Morgan. The team will continue to be led by Dinesh Karthik. Here is the complete KKR line-up.

  • Dinesh Karthik (captain)
  • Shivam Mavi
  • Sandeep Warrier
  • Kuldeep Yadav
  • Eoin Morgan
  • Pat Cummins
  • Harry Gurney
  • Sunil Narine
  • Nikhil Naik
  • M Siddharth
  • Andre Russell
  • Lockie Ferguson
  • Prasidh Krishna
  • Shubman Gill
  • Nitish Rana
  • Siddhesh Lad
  • Kamlesh Nagarkoti
  • Rinku Singh
  • Varun Chakravarthy
  • Tom Banton
  • Pravin Tambe
  • Chris Green
  • Rahul Tripathi

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Manoj Tiwary gets philosophical with a drink after 2nd IPL snub in a row

ALSO READ | Big Bash 2019-20: 7 top IPL 2020 stars shine in Week 1 ft. Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DHONI NAMED CAPT OF CA'S ODI TEAM
JAMIA VIOLENCE: DELHI HC ORDER
LUCKNOW INTERNET SUSPENDED
DIA MIRZA ON KANGANA'S 'PANGA'
PRIYANKA & RAHUL STOPPED BY UP COPS
DHAWAN SAYS IT IS A FRESH START