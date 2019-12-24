IPL 2020: Pat Cummins Reveals Girlfriend's Suggestion To Spend ₹15.5 Cr Paycheck On Toys

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 auction turned out to be historic after Australian Test vice-captain Pat Cummins secured a Rs.15.5 crore deal with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The mammoth deal is the biggest-ever overseas purchase at an IPL Auction and the second biggest of all time. Cummins has commented on the tremendous money he has just secured and his plans with it are a tad bit unconventional.

Pat Cummins expresses gratitude

The Australian pacer talked to reporters ahead of the Boxing Day Test against New Zealand in Melbourne and acknowledged the massive paycheck that he secured at the IPL 2020 Auction with KKR. However, he interestingly revealed that he is not sure as yet about the ways to use so much money. Cummins jokingly mentioned that his girlfriend was optimistic about the couple being able to afford a couple of extra toys for their pet dogs. He added that he tries his level best to not make big pay-days change his personality and maintained that he will always play cricket for the love of the sport. Cummins was also full of praise for his Australian teammates and thanked them for their advice and support throughout his cricketing career.

KKR overhaul themselves ahead of the IPL 2020

Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders overhauled themselves at the IPL 2020 Auction and secured some big players like Pat Cummins and Eoin Morgan. The team will continue to be led by Dinesh Karthik. Here is the complete KKR line-up.

Dinesh Karthik (captain)

Shivam Mavi

Sandeep Warrier

Kuldeep Yadav

Eoin Morgan

Pat Cummins

Harry Gurney

Sunil Narine

Nikhil Naik

M Siddharth

Andre Russell

Lockie Ferguson

Prasidh Krishna

Shubman Gill

Nitish Rana

Siddhesh Lad

Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Rinku Singh

Varun Chakravarthy

Tom Banton

Pravin Tambe

Chris Green

Rahul Tripathi

