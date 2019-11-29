Warner Reigns Supreme Over Burns In A Classic Contest Before Day's Play In 2nd Test

David Warner has been in magical and hot form since Australia embarked on their summer Test season and has silenced all his critics with a 150-run knock in the 1st Test against Pakistan. However, Warner's good form is not just limited to cricket, as the opener reigned supreme over his partner before the match in a classic and old-school contest. Before Australia's pink-ball Test at Adelaide on Friday, Warner and his opening partner Joe Burns were seen playing the game rock, paper, scissors as they waited for the rain to halt so that the play could begin. In the video, Warner is seen easily dominating the game as Burns manages to lose to Warner most of the time. Whether the two were playing the game to decide on something is unknown but it did look like the duo were sharing a light moment before the match started.

Warner & Burns go back to old-school game

Australia unchanged

Bancroft's departure to play for Western Australia in Perth means there will be no immediate batting substitute in case of a concussion. Paine joked that "we'll just get someone out the crowd", before adding: "'Bangers' is a couple of hours away on a plane so if anything does happen, we will be able to get him back pretty quickly." The decision comes just days after Bangladesh were forced to use two concussion substitutes in one day, with Liton Das and Nayeem Hasan both forced out of their day-night Test against India in Kolkata. The task facing Pakistan is ominous with Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon all in the world's top five wicket-takers in day-night Tests, while Pat Cummins is the world's top-ranked bowler. Australia have won all five pink-ball Tests they have played since the concept was launched four years ago, with Paine warning his pace attack was relishing the chance to bowl under lights on a home wicket.

Australia's squad for 2nd Test

David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

