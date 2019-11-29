Labuschagne Takes A Leaf Out Of Smith's Book, Does A 'light Saber Leave'

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne has been in sensational form ever since his inclusion in the Test side from the Ashes as a concussion substitute for Steve Smith. Labuschagne was adjudged the Man of the Match in the first Test against Pakistan for his knock of 185 runs in the first innings. Coming in for Steve Smith during the third Test during the Ashes, Labuschagne had impressed everyone with his performance with the bat and went on to play the remainder of the series as well. Before Australia's pink-ball Test at Adelaide, Marnus Labuschagne was seen spending some time with Steve Smith in the nets, taking inputs from the number one ranked Test batsman on technique, stance, and the game. It looks like Marnus Labuschagne is wasting no time in putting those learnt skills to Test as he made some impressive leaves during the second Test against Pakistan, a ditto replica of how Steve Smith leaves the ball. Steve Smith's weird leaves caught the eyes of the fans during the Ashes and Marnus Labuschagne now seems to have replicated it almost perfectly.

Labuschagne takes a leaf out of Smith's book

The light saber leave is out in full force here#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/QkY8Spm5O4 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 29, 2019

Labuschagne & Warner put Australia in control

Opting to bat first, Australia lost their opener Joe Burns to Shaheen Afridi in the third over, following which Labuschagne and Warner helped Australia recover from the loss. David Warner made his way to 45 runs while Labuschagne provided support to Warner from the other end before rain halted the play shortly after Tea was taken. Pakistan has not had any answers as to how to break the building partnership between Warner and Labuschagne and will hope the rain to work in their favour. Australia, who have headed into the pink-ball Test with an unchanged squad, will look to extend its dominance at Adelaide with the pink-ball.

Australia unchanged

Bancroft's departure to play for Western Australia in Perth means there will be no immediate batting substitute in case of a concussion. Paine joked that "we'll just get someone out the crowd", before adding: "'Bangers' is a couple of hours away on a plane so if anything does happen, we will be able to get him back pretty quickly." The decision comes just days after Bangladesh were forced to use two concussion substitutes in one day, with Liton Das and Nayeem Hasan both forced out of their day-night Test against India in Kolkata. The task facing Pakistan is ominous with Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon all in the world's top five wicket-takers in day-night Tests, while Pat Cummins is the world's top-ranked bowler. Australia have won all five pink-ball Tests they have played since the concept was launched four years ago, with Paine warning his pace attack was relishing the chance to bowl under lights on a home wicket.

