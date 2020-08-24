Delhi Capitals' Sandeep Lamichhane Sends KKR's Chris Green Packing In CPL 2020: Watch

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2020) continues to serve as the precursor to the much-awaited IPL 2020 with a number of IPL stars participating in the tournament. The competition marked the return of several international players to professional cricket, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. There has been some exciting action on offer during CPL 2020, and the clash between the Guyana Amazon Warriors and the Jamaica Tallawahs saw Delhi Capitals star Sandeep Lamichhane grab headlines ahead of IPL 2020.

CPL 2020: Delhi Capitals star Sandeep Lamichhane cleans up fellow IPL 2020 recruit Chris Green

Guyana Amazon Warriors faced off against the Jamaica Tallawahs in match eight of the CPL 2020 on Saturday. In a low-scoring encounter, the Warriors batted first and soon found themselves in trouble after a breezy start. When Captain Chris Green walked into bat, his team were reeling at 89/6 with a little more than six overs left. However, Green could hardly make any impact as Sandeep Lamichhane soon cleaned him up.

The Delhi Capitals star targetted the stumps as the Australian moved across, and reaped the rewards as Green added just two to the Warriors' tally. Lamichhane ended with figures of 4-0-8-2, helping his team restrict their opponents to a paltry 118. Despite the Delhi Capitals star's efforts, the Tallahwahs failed to get going and succumbed to a disappointing 14-run defeat.

Sandeep Lamichhane's efforts will have pleased the Delhi Capitals, who retained him ahead of the IPL 2020 season. The leg spinner will be the first player from Nepal to play in the IPL and will look to nail down a spot in the Capitals' starting XI when he joins them in the UAE. The 20-year-old has featured sporadically for th Delhi Capitals since joining them in 2018 but might feature more this season considering the spin-friendly conditions in the country. Captain Shreyas Iyer has plenty of spinners available with Ravichandran Ashwin added to a contingent that already had Axar Patel, Amit Mishra and Sandeep Lamichhane. With Delhi Capitals boasting a robust Indian batting contingent, Lamichhane could become a regular feature in their bowling attack and his performances in CPL 2020 are unlikely to go unnoticed.

(Image Courtesy: CPL T20 Twitter)