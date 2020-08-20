Shubman Gill Touted As KKR's Future Captain By Head Coach Brendon McCullum?

India youngster Shubman Gill is one of the brightest talents in the country. The Punjab batsman is often cited as the next big thing in Indian cricket. Even the likes of skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma hold him in high regard. They have heaped praise on Shubman Gill for his cricketing abilities on several occasions. Virat Kohli had even gone to the extent of once saying that he wasn’t even 10% of what Shubman Gill is when he was 19.

IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders coach Brendon McCullum opens up on Shubman Gill

The Punjab batsman will play for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the upcoming IPL 2020 that is set to take place in the UAE from September 19. Shubman Gill has been with the Kolkata Knight Riders since 2018. Last season, the right-hander amassed 296 runs in 14 matches. Shubman Gill will be a key part of the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2020 and now their head coach Brendon McCullum is looking to include the 20-year-old into the leadership group of the side.

While speaking on Knights Unplugged, Brendon McCullum lauded Shubman Gill saying that he is an exceptional talent and a fabulous person to have in the team. The former New Zealand cricketer added that Shubman Gill is going to be a part of their leadership group this year at least in some capacity. McCullum reckoned that Gill is young but he doesn't believe that having played for a long time makes someone a good leader.

Brendon McCullum further spoke about Eoin Morgan acting as Dinesh Karthik's deputy in the IPL 2020. McCullum said that according to him, Morgan is the perfect foil for Karthik as a vice-captain. In fact, he stated that it’s a match made in heaven. McCullum opined that they have got the overseas experience and leadership and have also got an Indian as their captain, which is a really nice mix.

Brendon McCullum is currently in West Indies for CPL the 2020. The Kiwi international is the head coach of Trinbago Knight Riders, which is also owned by the same group of people who own the Kolkata Knight Riders. McCullum would look to lead the Trinbago Knight Riders to their 4th title triumph in the CPL 2020.

