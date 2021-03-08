KKR IPL Schedule: Eoin Morgan And Co.'s Full Match List And Timings, SRH First Opposition

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced the schedule of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. As per the IPL 2021 schedule, the cricketing extravaganza is set to commence on April 9 with the final slated to be played on May 30. The tournament opener will see Royal Challengers Bangalore lock horns with defending champions Mumbai Indians in Chennai. Notably, after two years, the mega league will return home with Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai & Kolkata hosting the marquee event.

ALSO READ | Preity Zinta looks forward to IPL 2021 in India, says 'bio bubbles are a herculean task'

KKR team schedule: Men in Purple to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in first IPL 2021 game

Every team is set to play at a neutral venue and all teams will play at 4 out of 6 venues during the league stage. 11 doubleheaders in which 6 teams will play 3 afternoon matches & two teams will play 2 afternoon matches, have been scheduled for the marquee tournament. The IPL 2021 schedule has been mapped in a way that every team will travel only three times during the league stage, thus reducing commute and minimising the risk of contracting COVID-19. With just over a month for the tournament to get underway, here's a look at the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) schedule for IPL 2021.

According to the KKR IPL schedule, the Eoin Morgan-led side will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening match of IPL 2021 on Sunday, April 11 in Chennai. The KKR vs SRH game will get underway at 7:30 PM (IST). The two-time IPL champions will play their first three matches in Chennai, followed by two in Mumbai, four in Ahmedabad and the final five games in Bengaluru

ALSO READ | Harsha Bhogle lauds the idea of conducting IPL 2021 behind closed doors

KKR IPL schedule

Date Match Venue Time April 11 SRH vs KKR Chennai 7:30 PM (IST) April 13 KKR vs MI Chennai 7:30 PM (IST) April 18 RCB vs KKR Chennai 3:30 PM (IST) April 21 KKR vs CSK Mumbai 7:30 PM (IST) April 24 RR vs KKR Mumbai 7:30 PM (IST) April 26 PBKS vs KKR Ahmedabad 7:30 PM (IST) April 29 DC vs KKR Ahmedabad 7:30 PM (IST) May 3 KKR vs RCB Ahmedabad 7:30 PM (IST) May 8 KKR vs DC Ahmedabad 3:30 PM (IST) May 10 MI vs KKR Bengaluru 7:30 PM (IST) May 12 CSK vs KKR Bengaluru 7:30 PM (IST) May 15 KKR vs PBKS Bengaluru 7:30 PM (IST) May 18 KKR vs RR Bengaluru 7:30 PM (IST) May 21 KKR vs SRH Bengaluru 3:30 PM (IST)

ALSO READ | KKR team 2021 stars Harbhajan Singh & Pawan Negi share THIS remarkable Mar 3 co-incidence

KKR team 2021

KKR players retained

Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Seifert.

KKR players bought at IPL 2021 auction

Harbhajan Singh (₹2 crore), Shakib-al-Hasan (₹3.2 crore), Ben Cutting (₹75 lakh), Karun Nair (₹50 lakh), Pawan Negi (₹50 lakh), Sheldon Jackson (₹20 lakh), Venkatesh Iyer (₹20 lakh) and Vaibhav Arora (₹20 lakh).

ALSO READ | KKR IPL 2021 player Venkatesh Iyer breaks 8-year-old David Warner record in List A cricket

SOURCE: IPLT20.COM

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.