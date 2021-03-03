KKR Team 2021 Stars Harbhajan Singh & Pawan Negi Share THIS Remarkable Mar 3 Co-incidence

The Kolkata Knight Riders side had an underwhelming run in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. The two-time champions have failed to finish in the top four for two successive seasons now and will be keen to stage a turnaround in the upcoming season of the cash-rich league. They have also signed a number of notable cricketers in the IPL 2021 auction. The team's newest editions, Harbhajan Singh and Pawan Negi share an interesting March 3 co-incidence.

KKR players Harbhajan Singh and Pawan Negi's March 3 co-incidence

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has been a part of the Indian Premier League since its inaugural edition. After having represented Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in the competition, the 40-year-old will ply his trade for the Kolkata-based franchise this year. The star bowler was also India's prominent spin bowlers for a number of years. However, the experienced campaigner has remained absent from the national setup for a while now.

It was on March 3, 2016, that Harbhajan Singh last played donned the national colors. The player was a part of the Indian team that took on UAE in an Asia Cup fixture in Dhaka. The player bowled an exceptional spell in the clash as he took a crucial wicket and conceded only 11 runs in his 4 overs. Interestingly, Singh's last game for Team India was also Pawan Negi's debut match for India.

Pawan Negi also impressed with the ball and was successful in picking up a wicket in his first game itself. UAE could only post a paltry score of 81 in the encounter. India claimed a comprehensive 9-wicket victory in the clash. India also were crowned as the champions of the 2016 Asia Cup, after beating hosts Bangladesh in the final match of the tournament. Harbhajan Singh and Pawan Negi are set to reunite and will share the same dressing room in IPL 2021.

#OnThisDay in 2016, our legendary Bhajju Pa was last seen in #TeamIndia colours, vs UAE 🇦🇪 in an Asia Cup clash in Dhaka 💜



Fun fact: @iampawannegi, who just joined us alongside @harbhajan_singh, made his 🇮🇳 debut in the very same game! 🤯#Cricket #KKR pic.twitter.com/ICyRTp4VIn — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 3, 2021

Harbhajan Singh IPL 2021

The Harbhajan Singh IPL 2021 base price was ₹2 crore. However, surprisingly, the player was unsold in the first round of the auction as he attracted no bidders. However, he was ultimately picked up by the Kolkata Knight Riders later in the day for his base price.

Harbhajan Singh net worth figure

According to networthbro.com, the Harbhajan Singh net worth itself is estimated to be around ₹63 crore. The aforementioned net worth comprises of his total earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for being an Indian cricket player. The Harbhajan Singh net worth also comprises his endorsement deals with popular brands like Pepsi, Royal Stag and Reebok. He also has two houses, i.e. one each in Mumbai and in his hometown Jalandhar.

KKR team 2021

KKR players retained: Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Seifert

KKR players purchased in auction: Shakib Al Hasan, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Sheldon Jackson, Pawan Negi, Venkatesh Iyer, Vaibhav Arora, Ben Cutting.

