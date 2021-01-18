Wasim Jaffer Trolls Steve Smith With Filmy Meme After Rohit Sharma Mocks Batsman On Day 4

During his playing days, India's Wasim Jaffer had earned a reputation of being a gritty opening batsman. The domestic cricket veteran also has chipped in with significant contributions for the Indian team in the limited opportunities that he got in international cricket. Post his retirement, the ex-cricketer has displayed a new aspect of his personality on social media. The 42-year-old once again tickled the funny bones of his followers with a hilarious meme.

Steve Smith cheating India: Wasim Jaffer trolls Steve Smith with a Bollywood meme

Steve Smith has emerged as a prolific run-scorer for the Australian side across formats. The right-handed batsman is also known to be a quirky character on the field and one of his antics during the Sydney Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy had stirred up a major controversy. During the final day of the third Test match, Steve Smith was caught scuffing Rishabh Pant's batting guard during the drinks break on the stump camera.

India's vice-captain Rohit Sharma decided to give the Australian a taste of his own medicine, as he imitated him during the final Test match of the series. Much like Steve Smith, Rohit Sharma also went to the striker's end and decided to shadow bat. Steve Smith, who was at the crease, did not react to Sharma's actions, but quietly observed him. Wasim Jaffer took the opportunity to mock Steve Smith and used his sense of humour to target the star batsman.

Steve Smith made a vital contribution with the bat during Australia's second innings. With the side already have a 33-run lead over the visitors, the home team had a golden opportunity to bat India out of the contest. However, much like the earlier two Test matches, both the sides refuse to give their opposition a levy and toiled hard in the middle in a closely fought contest. Steve Smith proved to be the top scorer for his side, and he went on to score his 31st half-century in Test cricket. He was ultimately dismissed by Mohammed Siraj for 55 runs.

India vs Australia 4th Test:

Apart from India's dismal outing in the opening Test of the four-match series, the visitors have showcased exemplary guts and determination under challenging circumstances. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side have an opportunity to register a monumental series win Down Under, and they are just 324 runs away from a historic win. With all the three results possible, the final day of India vs Australia 4th Test promises to be an exhilarating one.

