IPL: Michael Vaughan Sarcastically Asked By Twitterati To Pay Tom Banton's KKR Salary

Cricket News

Michael Vaughan recently advised wicketkeeper-batsman Tom Banton to skip the upcoming season of Indian Premier League in favour to focus on county cricket.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
IPL

Former England captain Michael Vaughan created quite a stir by advising his countryman Tom Banton to skip the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season on Tuesday. After IPL 2020 auction, the cricketer is set to make his IPL debut for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming edition. The wicketkeeper-batsman has impressed one and all with his batting exploits in various limited-overs competitions. However, Michael Vaughan was of the opinion that the youngster should opt for county cricket in order to cement his place in England’s Test side.  

IPL 2020: Michael Vaughan roasted on Twitter for advising Tom Banton to skip event

His comments did not seem to have gone down well with many fans of the cricketer. Several users took to Twitter and slammed Michael Vaughan for his advice for the talented youngster. While some believe that the IPL would provide an excellent platform for Banton ahead of upcoming T20 World Cup, others believed that the youngster should focus on his limited-overs skills for now.

KKR buys English sensation Tom Banton for IPL 2020

Tom Banton was purchased by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during the recently-concluded IPL 2020 auction. The franchise acquired the young English batsman for ₹1 crore. The cricketer is currently representing Brisbane Heat in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) season.

Published:
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA