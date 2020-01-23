IPL: Michael Vaughan Sarcastically Asked By Twitterati To Pay Tom Banton's KKR Salary

Former England captain Michael Vaughan created quite a stir by advising his countryman Tom Banton to skip the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season on Tuesday. After IPL 2020 auction, the cricketer is set to make his IPL debut for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming edition. The wicketkeeper-batsman has impressed one and all with his batting exploits in various limited-overs competitions. However, Michael Vaughan was of the opinion that the youngster should opt for county cricket in order to cement his place in England’s Test side.

England have to stick with these youngster & why Banton should miss the IPL this year !!! https://t.co/WxQQIQKMcS @TelegraphSport #SAvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 21, 2020

Also Read | IPL 2020: Michael Vaughan Urges KKR Star Tom Banton To Abandon ₹1 Crore Contract

IPL 2020: Michael Vaughan roasted on Twitter for advising Tom Banton to skip event

His comments did not seem to have gone down well with many fans of the cricketer. Several users took to Twitter and slammed Michael Vaughan for his advice for the talented youngster. While some believe that the IPL would provide an excellent platform for Banton ahead of upcoming T20 World Cup, others believed that the youngster should focus on his limited-overs skills for now.

Making Controversial Statements For Attention Again. Why Should He Skip The IPL When He Has A Chance To Contest WT20 Selection In October? — Chatil Panditasekara (@ChatilPandi) January 21, 2020

Also Read | KKR's English Recruit Tom Banton Scores Second Fastest BBL Fifty, Hits 5 Sixes In An Over

Alright Vaughny why don't you pay his KKR salary out of your own pocket then? — Ravlar (@Ravlar1) January 21, 2020

With a world cup coming up Banton has every right to play in the IPL, would you turn that money down at his age? No I didn't think so.. — Jacob Wadsworth (@JacobWadsworth6) January 21, 2020

Also Read | IPL 2020: CSK And MI Show Interest In Somerset Young Star Tom Banton

Banton gets an unreal learning experience in India, no way should he miss out on such a wonderful opportunity so early in his career. Few weeks on Indian pitches will be great for his development — Phil Martin (@sportsthematter) January 21, 2020

No one:



Michael Vaughan: Tom Banton for tests!!1!!1!!!!!1!!!!! — Dan Kingdom (@DanKingdom96) January 21, 2020

Also Read | Accurate? Michael Vaughan Says That Ben Stokes Will Go Down As One Of The All-time Greats

KKR buys English sensation Tom Banton for IPL 2020

Tom Banton was purchased by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during the recently-concluded IPL 2020 auction. The franchise acquired the young English batsman for ₹1 crore. The cricketer is currently representing Brisbane Heat in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) season.

Also Read | Michael Vaughan Slams Sri Lankan Follower For Rating Steve Smith Higher Than Virat Kohli