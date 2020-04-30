Rohit Sharma Turns 33: Hitman Slams First-ever IPL Ton Vs KKR In 2012; Watch Video

Rohit Sharma would arguably rank as one of the most impactful captains in the IPL's illustrious history. After becoming the captain of the Mumbai Indians in the middle of the 2013 season, Sharma led the Mumbai Indians to four IPL titles. As the Hitman turned 33 on Thursday, we take a look back at his maiden IPL hundred from IPL 2012.

Rohit Sharma Birthday: Rohit Sharma scores first-ever IPL century

In Match 58 of the IPL 2012, Kolkata Knight Riders were hosting the Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens. Both teams were looking strong enough to make the playoffs and in this match, Mumbai Indians captain Harbhajan Singh won the toss and chose to bat first.

Sachin Tendulkar and Herschelle Gibbs opened the batting but a brilliant delivery from Shakib al Hasan had Tendulkar departing for 2. However, the Mumbai Indians then formed a massive 167-run partnership as Herschelle Gibbs and Rohit Sharma batted brilliantly together. Sharma raced to his fifty in just 29 balls and on his 52nd ball, Rohit Sharma ran a single to get to his maiden IPL century. Mumbai Indians ended at 182 with Rohit Sharma scoring 109* and Herschelle Gibbs scoring 66*. Sharma's innings consisted of 12 fours and 5 sixes. Here are the highlights.

(Video courtesy: BCCI)

Rohit Sharma birthday: The Hitman's illustrious Mumbai career

Rohit Sharma was the highest scorer for the Mumbai Indians in the 2012 season with 433 runs. The team could not make the final and lost in the Eliminator. They won the tournament under Sharma's leadership in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019. Sharma is one of the most prolific run-scorers in the IPL. While there are 4 T20I Rohit Sharma centuries, this 109* remains the Hitman's only IPL century. He has scored 4898 runs in the IPL and is the third-highest run-getter in the tournament's history.

