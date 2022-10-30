How T20 World Cup Super 12 Points Table Looks After Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe?

Bangladesh and Zimbabwe locked horns against each other in the 28th match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday.

The match went down to the wire with Bangladesh eventually emerging victorious courtesy of some good fielding and brilliant bowling. Bangladesh won the nail-biting thriller by 3 runs thanks to some superb bowling from Taskin Ahmed, who registered a figure of 3/19 in his quota of four overs.

In the second match of the day, Pakistan defeated the Netherlands by 6 wickets with 37 balls remaining. After restricting the Netherlands for 91/9 in 20 overs, Pakistan chased down the target in style with 6 wickets in hand. Shadab Khan was named the player of the match for his bowling figure of 3/22 in 4 overs.

The current T20 World Cup has already seen a handful of games that have gone down to the last ball of the innings. Earlier, the match between India and Pakistan was decided on the final ball of the innings with the Rohit Sharma-led side winning by 4 wickets. On Thursday, Zimbabwe and Pakistan played a game that saw a last-ball finish with the Chevrons defeating the Men in Green by 1 run.

Let's take a look at the updated T20 World Cup Super 12 points table after today's Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe and Pakistan vs Netherlands games.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Super 12 points table

Group 1

S. No. Team M W L N/R NRR PTS 1 New Zealand 3 2 0 1 3.850 5 2 England 3 1 1 1 0.239 3 3 Ireland 3 1 1 1 -1.169 3 4 Australia 3 1 1 1 -1.555 3 5 Sri Lanka 3 1 2 0 -0.890 2 6 Afghanistan 3 0 1 2 -0.620 2

Group 2

S. No. Team M W L N/R NRR PTS 1 India 2 2 0 0 1.425 4 2 Bangladesh 3 2 1 0 -1.533 4 3 South Africa 2 1 0 1 5.200 3 4 Zimbabwe 3 1 1 1 -0.050 3 5 Pakistan 3 1 2 0 0.765 2 6 Netherlands 3 0 3 0 -1.948 0

Image: Twitter/T20WorldCup