T20 World Cup 2022: Statistical Insight Into India's Previous Encounters With South Africa

The India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2022 match on Sunday will be the third Group 2 match in the Super 12 stage of the tournament. The much-anticipated match will mark the third Super 12 match for both teams, who are also considered two of the best teams in their Group. While India and South Africa go against each other for the sixth time in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup history, here’s a look at their previous encounters.

The Men in Blue last faced South Africa during the 2014 edition and won the match by six wickets after Virat Kohli’s 72 off 44 helped India to chase the target of 173 runs. This was India’s 4th victory against the Proteas side in the T20 World Cup. Kohli’s knock of 72 runs is India’s highest individual knock in successful run chases against South Africa in T20I cricket overall and the World Cup as well.

The match also remains to be India’s highest successful run chase against any opponent in the T20 World Cup history. India have defeated South Africa in the T20 WC by 37 runs at Durban in 2007, by 14 runs at Gros Islet in 2010, and by 1 run at Colombo in 2012. South Africa’s only win against the Indian team in the tournament came in 2009 when they won the match by 12 runs at Nottingham.

Who are the top performers for India against South Africa in T20Is?

Both teams will now lock horns in the twenty-over cricket World Cup for the first time since 2014. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the highest wicket-taker in India vs South Africa clashes with 14 wickets in 11 games. The star speedster registered the first five-wicket haul of his T20I career against South Africa in 2018. Bhuvneshwar returned with figures of 5/24 at Johannesburg on February 18, 2018. Meanwhile, India skipper Rohit Sharma is the highest run scorer for India in T20Is against South Africa with 405 runs.

India vs South Africa: T20I head-to-head stats

India has a winning percentage of 59.09 against South Africa in the T20I format of the game with 13 victories and nine defeats to their name. South Africa’s success percentage stands at 40.90% after playing 23 games in total, which includes one no result. India registered their biggest win in terms of runs against South Africa in T20Is after their 82-run triumph at Rajkot in June 17, 2022.

India vs South Africa: Full squads for T20 World Cup 2022

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami. Standby Players: Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Rillee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen. Standby Players: Bjorn Fortuin, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams.