KL Rahul Chooses THIS RCB Player As His All Time Favourite Cricketer- Read Here

Amid the nationwide lockdown, India’s wicket-keeper batsman KL Rahul recently started an ‘Ask Rahul’ session on Twitter to engage his fans on social media. He got an avalanche of questions and tried to answer most of them.

He was asked about his favourite all-time batsmen and Indian batter chose his former Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate. And it wasn’t his national captain Virat Kohli. Rahul named South African great AB de Villiers as his all-time favourite batsman.

I think it is got to be @ABdeVilliers17 https://t.co/tIZuSPos5A — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) May 10, 2020

Rahul and de Villiers have played together in the past for the Indian Premier League franchise RCB. He was set to lead the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) franchise in the IPL 2020, but the Coronavirus pandemic brought the cricketing world to a standstill. In his last tour against New Zealand, KL Rahul scored a century and one half-century in the ODI series.

READ: Hardik Pandya & KL Rahul reminisce childhood memories on Mother's Day;share adorable posts

READ: Bumrah should not run after county cricket: Akram

'If you fumble a ball...': KL Rahul

During a recent interaction in a cricket show that is hosted by the official broadcasters of the IPL, Rahul went on to reveal that people who follow the game are aware that he has not been away from wicket-keeping for so long and he has donned the gloves in the IPL and every time he played for Karnataka.

At the same time, the newly appointed KXIP skipper also went on to mention that he was never when he was asked to don the gloves for India because of the crowd pressure. He also added that if one fumbles the ball, people feel that person cannot replace the legendary MS Dhoni. Rahul further added that the pressure of replacing a legendary wicket-keeper like MSD was immense as it involved people accepting someone else behind the stumps.

READ: Mohammad Kaif picks Rohit Sharma over Virat Kohli for his 'elegance' while batting

READ: Hardik Pandya & KL Rahul reminisce childhood memories on Mother's Day;share adorable posts