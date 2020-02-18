KL Rahul Hails Sachin Tendulkar, Backs His 'sports Unites Everybody' Speech At Laureus

KL Rahul seconded Sachin Tendulkar's Laureus award acceptance speech by saying that sport has the 'power to unite everyone'. The Karnataka player also heaped praise on the legendary cricketer for winning the on-off award about the greatest sporting moment of the last 20 years - being held aloft by the World Cup 2011-winning Indian Cricket Team.

Absolutely agree with the great @sachin_rt paaji. 🙏

Sport has the power to unite us and congratulations on winning the #LaureusSportingMoment 2000- 2020 award. 👏👏 #Laureus20 https://t.co/lbNWUzatxQ — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) February 18, 2020

In a tweet on Tuesday morning, Rahul congratulated Tendulkar, who, in his speech, recalled the great Nelson Mandela.

"I had the honour of meeting the great man in South Africa, President Nelson Mandela when I was only 19. His hardship did not affect leadership. Out of many big messages that he left behind for us, the most important, I felt was that sport has the power to unite and unify everyone. Today, sitting in this room with so many great athletes, some of them did not have the best of everything but they made the best of everything they had and they have gone on to become Champion athletes. I want to thank all of them for inspiring youngsters to pick up a sporty of their choice and chase their dream. Today, I feel this trophy belongs to all of us for inspiring youngsters and it is not just about me," Sachin said in his speech.

Tendulkar's victory lap around the Wankhede Stadium on the shoulders of his teammates after winning World Cup triumph at home in 2011 was voted the Laureus best sporting moment of the last 20 years on Monday - beating some incredible achievements in the world of sports.

The Mumbai born player was awarded on Monday evening in a glamorous ceremony in Berlin. Former Australian skipper Steve Waugh handed the trophy to Tendulkar after tennis legend Bros Becker announced the winner at a glittering ceremony. Becker then asked Tendulkar to share the emotions he felt at that time and the Indian legend put in perspective how important it was for him to hold that trophy.

The Laureus Sporting Moment Award celebrates the moments where the sport has unified people in the most extraordinary way. This campaign had shortlisted 20 sporting stories from the last 20 years that have left their mark on the world.

Simone Biles was voted as the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year, whereas Lewis Hamilton and Lionel Messi were jointly awarded as the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year.

