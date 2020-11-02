KL Rahul Creates Major, Unwanted Record Despite Being Dream11 IPL 2020's Top Run Scorer

Punjab lost to Chennai on Sunday, November 1 to bring an abrupt end to their high-flying Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) campaign. KL Rahul, captain of the Punjab side, was cleaned up by Chennai pacer Lungi Ngidi after he scored just 29 runs after taking up 27 balls. As Punjab failed to qualify for the playoffs courtesy of their recent defeat, Rahul’s run-tally this season will remain stuck at 670 runs.

Dream11 IPL 2020 Chennai vs Punjab: Chennai players celebrate win over Punjab

KL Rahul achieves an unwanted record after slow innings in Chennai vs Punjab

KL Rahul played all 14 matches for the Punjab franchise this season. Across his 14 innings, the wicketkeeper-batsman scored 670 runs at a prolific average of 55.83 with five fifties and a powering ton against the Virat Kohli-led Bangalore side. While he is currently 199 runs ahead of second-placed Shikhar Dhawan, the Punjab skipper is likely to remain Dream11 IPL 2020’s leading run-scorer until the tournament truly concludes on November 10.

KL Rahul maintained a commendable consistency in the ongoing season and scored his runs at a modest strike-rate of 129.34. If the stylish right-handed batsman manages to remain the season’s highest run-getter, he will claim an unwanted IPL record by taking away the honours from former Chennai opener Michael Hussey. KL Rahul’s strike-rate of 129.34 is lower than that of Michael Hussey’s 129.50, which the latter achieved during his 733-run tally in the 2013 edition of the tournament.

A look into KL Rahul Dream11 IPL runs and stats

The KL Rahul Dream11 IPL runs tally composes of some staggering numbers. The cricketer has remained Punjab’s most prolific run-getter for each of the past three seasons, i.e. 2018, 2019 and 2020. Across all 81 matches since his debut way back in 2013, the Indian cricketer has racked up 2,647 runs at an average of 44.86. He holds the all-time IPL record of scoring the fastest fifty in an innings when he scored the same in just 14 deliveries against Delhi in 2018.

Moreover, KL Rahul also holds the record of achieving the highest individual IPL score by any Indian batsman. He reached the milestone in the ongoing edition when he scored a blazing 132* from just 69 balls against Bangalore on September 26 in Dubai. Here is a look at the highlights of his record-breaking innings from the game.

