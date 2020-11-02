Virender Sehwag Trolls MS Dhoni After Chennai's Exit, Names Sourav Ganguly As Best Captain

MS Dhoni-led Chennai trumped over Punjab by 9 wickets in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, November 1 in the 53rd match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. As has been the case throughout the tournament this year, ex-Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag once again gave his take on the recently-concluded game as part of his social media show Viru Ki Baithak. Through his most recent episode, the former Indian opening batsman jokingly mocked Chennai’s exit from the tournament as they managed to register only six wins from their 14 league matches.

Chennai cap-off Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign with a win

#CSK end their #Dream11IPL 2020 campaign on a winning note.



Beat #KXIP by 9 wickets who are now out of the Playoffs race.#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/Pt512ByZat — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 1, 2020

Also Read | MS Dhoni To Play For Chennai In 2021, Epic 'Dhoni Forever' Tribute On Twitter Follows

Dream11 IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag trolls MS Dhoni after rare seasonal failure

On Monday, November 2, i.e. one day after Chennai’s emphatic victory over Punjab, Virender Sehwag jokingly asked an off-screen character, “Have Chennai’s tickets to India been booked yet?”. The aforementioned joke was in reference to Chennai becoming the first side of the season to get eliminated from the playoffs race. Sehwag later also mocked Punjab and Rajasthan in the same manner as they became the second and third teams respectively to get knocked out of the competition’s final four race.

Moreover, during an interactive Q&A session with his fans, a certain user asked Virender Sehwag to reveal his favourite Indian captain of all time. Despite winning the 2011 World Cup under the leadership of former cricketer MS Dhoni, he picked Sourav Ganguly as his favourite. Sehwag revealed that he prefers Ganguly because ‘The Prince of Kolkata’ recruited many youngsters during his captaincy reign and led India to Test wins in tough countries like Australia and England.

Also Read | Sam Curran Asked By MS Dhoni To Replicate Top Kolkata Player For Dream11 IPL Success

Dream11 IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag talks about MS Dhoni and Sourav Ganguly, watch video

Also Read | Sourav Ganguly Calls Dream11 IPL 2020 'smash Hit', Credits Punjab's Comeback As Top Reason

Dream11 IPL 2020: Delhi vs Bangalore live streaming info

For the Dream11 IPL 2020 Delhi vs Bangalore live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network at 7:30 pm (IST) on Monday, November 1. For Delhi vs Bangalore live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the tournament. Additionally, for Delhi vs Bangalore live scores, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams.

The Delhi vs Bangalore live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For fans in the Middle East and North Africa, the Delhi vs Bangalore live telecast will be available on beIN Sports and on its app. Fans in Singapore, South-East Asia and Australia can watch it on YuppTV. Meanwhile, fans in USA and Canada can catch all the Dream11 IPL 2020 action on WillowTV.

Also Read | 'Dr.' Virender Sehwag Credits Himself For Wriddhiman Saha's Selection In Hyderabad Team

For all coverages related to Dream11 IPL 2020, you can go to our IPL section listed below

https://www.republicworld.com/topics/ipl-2020

Image source: Virender Sehwag Instagram and IPLT20.COM

Also Read | IPL 2020 CSK Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 CSK Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 CSK Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.