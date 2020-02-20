KL Rahul Grabs Rishabh Pant's Baby-sitting Duties Too Ahead Of New Zealand Vs India Test

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul was seen performing various roles as per the team's demand in India's 2-1 ODI series win against Australia last month. The right-hander donned the gloves in the series after Rishabh Pant was concussed and made the position his own. KL Rahul switched between the middle order to opening the batting in the three-match ODI series. He played both the limited-overs series in New Zealand as the first-choice wicket-keeper and Rishabh Pant was sidelined.

On India's historic 2018 tour to Australia, Rishabh Pant had agreed to babysit Tim Paine's kids after a funny on-field banter and a photo of the Indian wicketkeeper with Tim Paine' kids had gone viral. Now, it seems Rishabh Pant has been robbed of his babysitting duties as well. On Wednesday, KL Rahul posted a throwback picture of babysitting sports presenter Jatin Sapru’s daughter, which has led to Twitterati trolling Rishabh Pant saying that KL Rahul has even taken the babysitting job from him.

NZ vs Ind: KL Rahul's Instagram post

Twitterati immediately started trolling the Delhi cricketer. Lots of memes and jokes started pouring in onTwitter. Let's have a look at a few of the best reactions.

Pant (in mind): Only remaining is test wicket-keeper spot. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 19, 2020

Meanwhile pant : pic.twitter.com/rle4qCxX0z — SHARUKH ∇ (@StanMSDhoni) February 19, 2020

Ye launda Rishabh Pant se government job ka form fill up karwa ke manega! 😭😂😂😭 — Naseem Akram نسیم اکرم (@naseemakram100) February 19, 2020

Rishabh Pant After Seeing KL as Babysitter. pic.twitter.com/Qn3vExT6pE — Sujoy (@SujoyBarg07) February 19, 2020

Pant had one job left. Babysitting. That's too has gone in Rahul's hand. Feeling sad for pant.#RIPCareer — Ayan 🌈 (@AyanCalls) February 19, 2020

