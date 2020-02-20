The Debate
KL Rahul Grabs Rishabh Pant's Baby-sitting Duties Too Ahead Of New Zealand Vs India Test

Cricket News

KL Rahul posted a throwback picture of babysitting the sports presenter Jatin Sapru’s daughter which has led to Twitterati trolling Rishabh Pant. Read on.

KL Rahul

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul was seen performing various roles as per the team's demand in India's 2-1 ODI series win against Australia last month. The right-hander donned the gloves in the series after Rishabh Pant was concussed and made the position his own. KL Rahul switched between the middle order to opening the batting in the three-match ODI series. He played both the limited-overs series in New Zealand as the first-choice wicket-keeper and Rishabh Pant was sidelined.

ALSO READ | NZ vs Ind: KL Rahul enjoys being 'more proactive' in cricket with additional wicketkeeping duties

On India's historic 2018 tour to Australia, Rishabh Pant had agreed to babysit Tim Paine's kids after a funny on-field banter and a photo of the Indian wicketkeeper with Tim Paine' kids had gone viral. Now, it seems Rishabh Pant has been robbed of his babysitting duties as well. On Wednesday, KL Rahul posted a throwback picture of babysitting sports presenter Jatin Sapru’s daughter, which has led to Twitterati trolling Rishabh Pant saying that KL Rahul has even taken the babysitting job from him.

NZ vs Ind: KL Rahul's Instagram post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@rahulkl) on

ALSO READ | NZ vs Ind: Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul power India to a comfortable 6-wicket win in the 1st T20

Twitterati immediately started trolling the Delhi cricketer. Lots of memes and jokes started pouring in onTwitter. Let's have a look at a few of the best reactions.

ALSO READ | NZ vs Ind: KL Rahul wins hearts with sweet gesture to Chennai-based vet clinic post Australia ODI

ALSO READ | NZ vs Ind: BCCI publicly endorses KL Rahul and NOT Rishabh Pant as India's T20I wicketkeeper

NZ vs Ind live streaming of 1st Test in India

The NZ vs Ind live streaming of the first Test between India and New Zealand in Wellington starting Friday, February 21 at 4.00 AM can be done on Hotstar and Jio TV.

IMAGE COURTESY: KL RAHUL INSTAGRAM

