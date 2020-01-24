KL Rahul Wins Hearts With Sweet Gesture To Chennai-based Vet Clinic Post Australia ODI

Indian batting superstar KL Rahul has been in sublime form recently and it looks like the batsman from Karnataka will be an integral part of the Indian setup for the decade to come. While Rahul's batting turns enough heads, his stylish personal life also grabs a lot of eyeballs. Rahul's love for animals is very evident with his puppy Simba's personal Instagram page.

Post Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul makes heartful gesture towards animals

As reported by a news outlet, KL Rahul donated Rs. 2 lakhs to the Besant Memorial Animal Dispensary (BMAD) in Chennai. The coordinator of the centre, Shravan, has played with KL Rahul since their junior days and the two share a great friendship. According to the report, Shravan had met with Rahul a few days ago and the latter had volunteered to help the BMAD. Rahul had promised that he would donate his entire Man-of-the-Match winnings whenever he next won the award. The award came quickly as Rahul's beautiful innings for 80 runs in Rajkot helped Team India draw the series.

To Shravan's surprise, Rahul not only donated the Rs. 1 lakh he won as Player of the match but he also donated an extra Rs. 1 lakh to the dispensary. An overjoyed Shravan even mentioned the same in his Facebook post and showed his excitement about the help that needy animals would be able to get with this money. In the report, Shravan also mentions how Rahul often messages him in relation to the BMAD and volunteers to help financially. Along with KL Rahul, another Indian superstar Shikhar Dhawan also announced his association with the 'People for Animals' organisation earlier this month.

KL Rahul will take the field with Team India on Friday as they take on New Zealand in the first of five T20Is that the team are scheduled to play. Rahul is also the new captain of the Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020.

